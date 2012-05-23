FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan April LNG import volume up 14.9 pct y/y
#Basic Materials
May 23, 2012 / 12:55 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Japan April LNG import volume up 14.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - The volume of Japan's customs-cleared
liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports rose 14.9 percent to 6.9
million tonnes in April  from the same month a year earlier, the
Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday. 	
    LNG imports rose to a record 8.15 million tonnes in January.	
    Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports by
the world's third-biggest economy for the month of April, with
volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha in million
kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in
million yen. 	
    	
                    Volume           Yr/Yr       Value   Yr/Yr
Mineral Fuels         n/a             n/a   2,245,954   
24.6%Crude Oil          19.157  mln kl    12.9%  1,260,035   
27.1%Oil products          n/a  mln kl     n/a     201,214     
-2%	
 (Mogas/naphtha)    2.057  mln kl     -19%    129,075   -10.1%	
LNG                 6.906  mln Ts    14.9%    492,851    45.7%	
LPG                 1.156  mln Ts     7.7%    112,418    37.3%	
Coal               12.574  mln Ts    -2.5%    176,437    -3.2%	
 (Thermal Coal)     7.068  mln Ts       7%     83,120    14.2%	
    	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
