TABLE-Japan June crude oil import volume up 5.2 pct
July 25, 2012 / 12:53 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Japan June crude oil import volume up 5.2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - The volume of Japan's customs-cleared
crude oil imports rose 5.2 percent in June from a year ago, the
Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.
    Japan shipped in 16.19 million kilolitres (3.39 million 
barrels per day) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data 
showed.
    Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for 
the month of June, with volumes of crude, oil products and 
gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in 
million tonnes; values in million yen.

        Fuel type  Volume  Yr/Yr(%)       Value  Yr/Yr(%)
    Mineral Fuels     n/a       n/a  1,828,777        5.4
        Crude Oil  16.190       5.2    931,214        3.6
     Oil products     n/a       n/a    180,048        8.6
  (Mogas/naphtha)   2.093     -12.0    114,473      -17.3
              LNG   6.647       6.7    471,561       24.5
              LPG   0.950       4.9     63,874       -9.8
             Coal  14.238       0.5    178,832      -17.6
   (Thermal Coal)   8.315       1.8     87,951       -3.6
 
    

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
