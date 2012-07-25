FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan Jan-June crude oil import volume up 4.9 pct
#Basic Materials
July 25, 2012 / 12:53 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japan Jan-June crude oil import volume up 4.9 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - The volume of Japan's customs-cleared
crude oil imports rose 4.9 percent in January-June from the same
period a year ago, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.
    Japan shipped in 108.817 million kilolitres (3.76 million 
barrels per day) of crude oil in the first half of 2012, the
preliminary data showed.
    Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for 
January-June, with volumes of crude, oil products and 
gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in 
million tonnes; values in million yen.

        Fuel type   Volume  Yr/Yr(%)        Value   Yr/Yr(%)
    Mineral Fuels      n/a       n/a  12,607,415        21.0
        Crude Oil  108.817       4.9   6,525,004        15.7
     Oil products      n/a       n/a   1,229,041        17.2
  (Mogas/naphtha)   12.568      -9.8     710,383        -6.2
              LNG   44.552      18.6   3,082,126        49.2
              LPG    6.798       7.7     548,390        14.8
             Coal   88.844       2.9   1,205,183         3.5
   (Thermal Coal)   51.766       5.6     586,345        12.3
 
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anand Basu)

