TABLE-Japan June crude oil imports by source; up 5.2 pct
July 30, 2012 / 3:05 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japan June crude oil imports by source; up 5.2 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared crude oil
imports by source for June released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Monday. 
    Japan shipped in 16.2 million kilolitres (3.39 million barrels per day) of
crude oil last month, the preliminary data showed.
    Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official
conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in kilolitres. (1 kl = 6.2898 barrels) 
    
      Country     June       Yr/Yr       June            YTD    Yr/Yr
         list           kl        %  $/barrel             kl        %
      S.Korea            -                           19,992     -93.9
        China       39,712            $135.62       154,961      
      Vietnam      379,324     26.6   $124.90     2,583,131     242.2
     Malaysia       94,644    -56.4   $118.85       782,035     -20.7
       Brunei       31,584     -0.8   $110.43       266,581     -20.1
    Indonesia      689,638     41.2   $125.39     4,217,982      47.2
         Iran      812,693    -33.9   $116.73     6,584,987     -33.0
         Iraq      729,645            $113.67     2,054,633     -32.1
 Saudi Arabia    5,121,251     -9.5   $114.72    35,551,200       4.2
       Kuwait      797,103     -6.4   $110.58     7,969,209      26.8
        Qatar    1,681,078      8.8   $113.38    11,175,932       1.5
         Oman      544,606    728.6   $114.54     3,230,893      33.4
          UAE    3,719,392    -16.7   $114.73    23,247,936      -3.0
           UK            -                          162,429      
       Russia      528,628    181.3   $111.57     4,977,460       2.9
    Venezuela       81,766            $123.76       241,530      
      Ecuador      110,015            $104.68       655,841     113.5
        Libya            -                          192,032      
        Sudan            -                          439,934     -63.6
      Nigeria      158,538            $128.19       309,156      89.8
    Eq Guinea            -                          198,125      
        Gabon      441,276    352.3   $122.96     2,059,463   2,010.8
       Angola            -                          206,609      
     S. Sudan            -                          182,087      
    Australia      229,202     72.0   $108.66     1,353,003      82.5
        Total   16,190,095      5.2   $115.33   108,817,141       4.9
 
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anand Basu)

