August 30, 2012 / 5:56 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japan July crude oil imports by source; up 2.5 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared crude oil imports
by source for July released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Thursday. 
    Japan imported 16.4 million kilolitres (3.3 million barrels per day) of
crude oil last month, the preliminary data showed. 
    Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official
conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in kilolitres. (1 kl = 6.2898 barrels) 
    
       Country     July      Yr/Yr        July             YTD    Yr/Yr
          list          kl        %   $/barrel              kl        %
       S.Korea           -                             19,992     -94.1
         China           -                            154,961      
       Vietnam     308,558     69.1    $110.62      2,891,689     208.5
      Malaysia      41,474    -16.5    $103.78        823,509     -20.5
        Brunei      77,966    -18.1    $112.19        344,547     -19.7
     Indonesia     708,042     13.2    $111.01      4,926,024      41.1
          Iran     624,585    -52.5    $101.51      7,209,572     -35.3
          Iraq     772,011     72.3     $98.88      2,826,644     -18.6
  Saudi Arabia   5,400,651      3.7    $101.04     40,951,851       4.2
        Kuwait   1,129,522     -7.0     $99.97      9,098,731      21.3
         Qatar   2,093,932     83.1    $101.96     13,269,864       9.2
          Oman     556,161     44.2    $100.59      3,787,054      34.9
           UAE   3,394,646    -19.0    $102.13     26,642,582      -5.4
            UK           -                            162,429      
        Russia     781,906     42.4    $102.41      5,759,366       6.9
     Venezuela           -                            241,530      
       Ecuador      57,399              $96.28        713,240     132.2
         Libya           -                             192,032     
         Sudan           -                            439,934     -73.9
       Nigeria           -                            309,156      89.8
     Eq Guinea           -                            198,125      
         Gabon     312,100             $108.93      2,371,563   2,330.7
        Angola           -                            206,609      
      S. Sudan           -                            182,087      
     Australia     170,144     21.6    $109.23      1,523,147      72.8
         Total  16,429,097      2.5    $102.16    125,246,238       4.6
 

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anand Basu)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

