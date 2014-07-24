FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Japan June crude imports rise 1 pct, LNG up 5.9 pct
#Asia
July 24, 2014 / 1:05 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Japan June crude imports rise 1 pct, LNG up 5.9 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* June LNG imports rise 5.9 pct; imports in Jan-June up 2
pct
    * Thermal coal imports rise 11.6 pct in June

 (Adds details, tables)
    TOKYO, July 24 (Reuters) - The volume of Japan's
customs-cleared crude oil imports rose 1 percent in June from
the same month a year earlier, while liquefied natural gas (LNG)
imports rose 5.9 percent reflecting firm gas demand for power
output amid nuclear shutdowns.
    Japan, the world's fourth-biggest crude buyer, imported 3.16
million barrels per day (15.06 million kilolitres) of crude oil
last month, the preliminary data from the Ministry of Finance
showed. 
    Imports of fossil fuel, especially LNG and thermal coal,
have remained high as all 48 commercial nuclear reactors in
Japan have been shut since last September, with no schedule for
restart until October at the earliest pending rigorous safety
checks enforced after the Fukushima crisis three years ago.
    Japan's imports of liquefied natural gas totalled 6.82
million tonnes last month, up 5.9 percent from a year earlier.
Imports of thermal coal for power generation increased by 11.6
percent in June to 9.43 million tonnes, the data showed.
    Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for
last month, with volumes of crude, oil products and
gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in
million tonnes; values in million yen.

 Fuel             Volume  Yr/Yr(%)  Value      Yr/Yr(%)
 Mineral Fuels    n/a     n/a       2,125,827  8.3
 Crude Oil        15.059  1.0       1,062,103  8.3
 Oil products     n/a     n/a       221,007    35.5
 (Mogas/naphtha)  2.312   16.2      161,018    31.6
 LNG              6.821   5.9       583,728    7.6
 LPG              0.950   7.0       86,316     18.2
 Coal             15.774  -1.6      165,917    -17.1
 (Thermal Coal)   9.429   11.6      93,485     0.2
    Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for
January-June, with volumes of crude, oil products and
gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in
million tonnes; values in million yen.
    
 Fuel             Volume   Yr/Yr(%)  Value       Yr/Yr(%)
 Mineral Fuels    n/a      n/a       14,261,015  5.9
 Crude Oil        101.678  -3.4      7,270,434   5.1
 Oil products     n/a      n/a       1,380,495   2.9
 (Mogas/naphtha)  13.607   1.6       949,670     11.4
 LNG              44.262   2.0       3,906,654   11.6
 LPG              6.092    -3.9      603,769     8.8
 Coal             92.312   0.5       1,054,291   -7.4
 (Thermal Coal)   52.752   4.2       554,927     -1.0
    
    * The Japan Crude Cocktail (JCC) price was $109.97 a barrel
in June, against $104.66 a year ago and $109.11 in May. The JCC
is the average price for customs-cleared crude oil imports and
is used as the benchmark for LNG prices for Japanese buyers.
    In yen terms, JCC was 70,528 yen per kilolitre last month,
compared with 65,750 yen a year ago and 70,081 yen in May.
    
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and
Jacqueline Wong; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
