Japan July crude oil import volume up 2.5 pct y/y
August 22, 2012 / 12:05 AM / in 5 years

Japan July crude oil import volume up 2.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The volume of Japan’s customs-cleared crude oil imports rose 2.5 percent to July from the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

Japan, the world’s third-biggest oil consumer, imported 16.43 million kilolitres (3.33 million barrels per day) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data showed.

That compared with June imports of 16.19 million kl.

Japan’s imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) totaled 7.15 million tonnes last month, up 11.6 percent from a year earlier. Imports of thermal coal for power generation rose 8.6 percent in July to 9.40 million tonnes, the data showed. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
