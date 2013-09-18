FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Aug crude import volume falls 2.3 pct
September 19, 2013 / 12:00 AM / 4 years ago

Japan Aug crude import volume falls 2.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The volume of Japan’s customs-cleared crude oil imports fell 2.3 percent in August from the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

Japan, the world’s third-biggest oil consumer, imported 18.127 million kilolitres (3.68 million barrels per day) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data showed.

That compared with July imports of 16.83 million kl.

Japan’s imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) totalled 7.25 million tonnes last month, down 1.8 percent from a year earlier. Imports of thermal coal for power generation rose 6.1 percent to 9.54 million tonnes, the data showed. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

