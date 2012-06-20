FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Japan May crude oil import volume up 7.1 pct
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 20, 2012 / 1:51 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Japan May crude oil import volume up 7.1 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - The volume of Japan's customs-cleared
crude oil imports rose 7.1 percent in May from a year ago, the
Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.
    Japan shipped in 16.595 million kilolitres (3.37 million 
barrels per day) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data 
showed.
    Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for
the month of May, with volumes of crude, oil products and
gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in
million tonnes; values in million yen.
    
       Fuel type   Volume  Yr/Yr(%)       Value  Yr/Yr(%)
   Mineral Fuels      n/a       n/a  2,078,105       19.6
       Crude Oil   16.595       7.1  1,045,573       10.9
    Oil products      n/a       n/a    222,740       29.7
 (Mogas/naphtha)    2.397      12.8    145,702       16.2
             LNG    7.056      16.8    500,377       44.3
             LPG    1.167      13.0     92,104       13.5
            Coal   15.706      19.9    213,260       11.3
  (Thermal Coal)    9.085      20.8    102,467       21.5
 

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.