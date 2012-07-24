FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan June petchem naphtha imports fall 15 pct y/y
July 24, 2012 / 11:13 PM / 5 years ago

Japan June petchem naphtha imports fall 15 pct y/y

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - Japan's naphtha imports for the
petrochemical sector fell 15 percent in June from the same month
a year earlier, government figures showed on Wednesday.
    Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 0.99
million tonnes last month, down from 1.17 million tonnes in the
same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry said.
    Following is a table of naphtha import volume.
    
                      Name             May            June
 Total import (kilolitres)       1,466,258       1,450,995
     Total import (tonnes)       1,006,919         988,504
    Total import value ($)   1,057,300,457     961,193,604
                   $/Tonne         1,050.0           972.4
     Currency rate (yen/$)            80.4            79.3
            Yen/kilolitre           57,998          52,525
    
    

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by John Mair)

