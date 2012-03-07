UPDATE 1-Japan kerosene stocks fall to 11-mth low on cold weather

* Kerosene stocks 14.7 percent below year earlier * Cold weather, power conservation help heating oil * Gasoline stocks at lowest level since Aug 2007 (Adds details, tables) TOKYO, March 7 (Reuters) - Japan's kerosene stocks fell to an 11-month low last week even though refineries curbed output of other products, including gasoline, to meet demand for heating oil due to unusually cold weather, industry data showed on Wednesday. Crude stocks in the world's third-biggest oil consumer edged higher last week, but gasoline stocks fell to the lowest level since August 2007, weekly data by the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) showed. Crude stocks rose by 87,000 kilolitres (0.55 million barrels) or 0.6 percent in the week to March 3 from the week before, to 15.97 million kl (100.47 million barrels). Gasoline stocks fell by 0.71 million barrels to 11.67 million barrels, or 14.5 percent below last year's level, as gasoline production fell by 0.73 million barrels last week although that of kerosene rose by 0.19 million barrels. Gasoline sales last week were 8.8 percent below the previous year's level, a stark contrast to a 10.3 percent rise in kerosene demand, Reuters calculations showed. Temperatures were lower than normal almost nationwide from December to February. Kerosene stocks fell by 0.21 million barrels to 10.38 million barrels, down 14.7 percent from a year earlier and the lowest level since the week to April 2. Kerosene is in demand partly because users are voluntarily using less electricity, with many utilities struggling to produce enough power as most of their nuclear reactors remain shut after last year's Fukushima nuclear crisis. Only 4.6 percent of Japan's total nuclear power generating capacity is in use, and no reactors will be online in May unless utilities receive safety approvals from the authorities for reactor restarts. Japan's government is asking utilities to consider pricing changes for heavy power users to curb demand and avoid shortages in the summer. The utilisation rate edged down to 85.8 percent last week from 86.9 percent a week earlier. Japan's top refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp has said it will end a planned turnaround of the 127,000-barrel-per-day crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Marifu refinery in western Japan on March 9. Here are tables of additional PAJ data and weekly domestic oil demand, as calculated by Reuters. JAPAN OIL STOCKS, CRUDE RUNS FOR WEEK TO MARCH 3 3-March Week chg Year chng mln kl mln bbls mln bbls mln bbls Crude 15.97 100.47 +0.55 +2.86 Gasoline 1.86 11.67 -0.71 -1.97 Kerosene 1.65 10.38 -0.21 -1.79 Naphtha 1.66 10.45 +0.36 -1.98 Crude runs (mln bpd) 3.67 -0.05 -0.28 Refinery util (pct) 85.8 -1.1 -1.7 Fuel mln bpd week/week year/year Total oil sales 3.49 -12.2 8.4 Gasoline 1.00 4.8 -8.8 Naphtha 0.39 -6.1 85.5 Jet fuel -0.01 -105.5 -119.2 Kerosene 0.62 -4.5 10.3 Gas oil 0.64 3.4 -0.1 A-fuel oil 0.36 -14.1 7.0 C-fuel oil 0.49 -31.3 55.9 * Oil sales and percentage change figures based on Reuters calculations, taking into account the change in inventories, production, imports and exports. Figures are in million barrels per day. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Lewis)