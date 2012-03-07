FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Japan kerosene stocks fall to 11-mth low on cold weather
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 7, 2012 / 6:17 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Japan kerosene stocks fall to 11-mth low on cold weather

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Kerosene stocks 14.7 percent below year earlier
    * Cold weather, power conservation help heating oil
    * Gasoline stocks at lowest level since Aug 2007

 (Adds details, tables)	
    TOKYO, March 7 (Reuters) - Japan's kerosene stocks
fell to an 11-month low last week even though refineries curbed
output of other products, including  gasoline, to meet demand
for heating oil due to unusually cold weather, industry data
showed on Wednesday.	
    Crude stocks in the world's third-biggest oil consumer edged
higher last week, but gasoline stocks fell to the lowest level
since August 2007, weekly data by the Petroleum Association of
Japan (PAJ) showed.	
    Crude stocks rose by 87,000 kilolitres (0.55 million
barrels) or 0.6 percent in the week to March 3 from the week
before, to 15.97 million kl (100.47 million barrels).	
    Gasoline stocks fell by 0.71 million barrels to 11.67
million barrels, or 14.5 percent below last year's level, as
gasoline production fell by 0.73 million barrels last week
although that of kerosene rose by 0.19 million barrels. 	
    Gasoline sales last week were 8.8 percent below the 
previous year's level, a stark contrast to a 10.3 percent rise
in kerosene demand, Reuters calculations showed.	
    Temperatures were lower than normal almost nationwide from
December to February.	
    	
    Kerosene stocks fell by 0.21 million barrels to 10.38
million barrels, down 14.7 percent from a year earlier and the
lowest level since the week to April 2.	
    Kerosene is in demand partly because users are voluntarily
using less electricity, with many utilities struggling
to produce enough power as most of their nuclear reactors remain
shut after last year's Fukushima nuclear crisis.	
   Only 4.6 percent of Japan's total nuclear power
generating capacity is in use, and no reactors will be online in
May unless utilities receive safety approvals from the
authorities for reactor restarts. Japan's government is asking
utilities to consider pricing changes for heavy power users to
curb demand and avoid shortages in the summer.	
    The utilisation rate edged down to 85.8 percent last week
from 86.9 percent a week earlier.	
    Japan's top refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp has
said it will end a planned turnaround of the
127,000-barrel-per-day crude distillation unit (CDU) at its
Marifu refinery in western Japan on March 9.	
    Here are tables of additional PAJ data and weekly domestic
oil demand, as calculated by Reuters.	
    JAPAN OIL STOCKS, CRUDE RUNS FOR WEEK TO MARCH 3	
                     3-March                Week chg   Year chng	
                       mln kl   mln bbls    mln bbls    mln bbls	
 Crude                 15.97     100.47      +0.55       +2.86	
 Gasoline               1.86      11.67      -0.71       -1.97	
 Kerosene               1.65      10.38      -0.21       -1.79	
 Naphtha                1.66      10.45      +0.36       -1.98	
 Crude runs (mln bpd)              3.67      -0.05       -0.28	
 Refinery util (pct)              85.8       -1.1        -1.7	
    	
 Fuel             mln bpd   week/week    year/year
 Total oil sales      3.49        -12.2          8.4
 Gasoline             1.00          4.8         -8.8
 Naphtha              0.39         -6.1         85.5
 Jet fuel            -0.01       -105.5       -119.2
 Kerosene             0.62         -4.5         10.3
 Gas oil              0.64          3.4         -0.1
 A-fuel oil           0.36        -14.1          7.0
 C-fuel oil           0.49        -31.3         55.9
 	
* Oil sales and percentage change figures based on Reuters
calculations, taking into account the change in inventories,
production, imports and exports. Figures are in million barrels
per day.	
	
 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Lewis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.