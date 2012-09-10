Shizuoka Gas extends LNG buying from Malaysia for 10 years

TOKYO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s Shizuoka Gas Co reached a basic agreement with Malaysia LNG on Monday to buy 330,000 tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually for 10 years from April 2016, extending an existing contract ending in March that year.

Shizuoka Gas will negotiate further with Malaysia LNG, in which Petronas has a 90 percent stake, based on Monday’s agreement to finalise a purchase contract, the company said in a statement.

Shizuoka Gas, a city gas supplier headquartered in Shizuoka city, central Japan, has imported LNG from Malaysia since April 1996. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson)