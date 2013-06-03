FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan Q1 solar cell sales jump 343 pct yr/yr
#Market News
June 3, 2013 / 1:11 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Japan Q1 solar cell sales jump 343 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Sales of solar cells in Japan more than quadrupled from a year earlier to
1,734 megawatts in the January-March quarter, industry data showed, helped by a jump in demand
from non-residential users taking advantage of a new subsidy scheme. 
    In July, 2012, Japan introduced a feed-in tariff (FIT) programme under which regional power
utilities are required to buy power from renewable energy suppliers at pre-set premiums for up
to 20 years. 
    The move, aimed at helping the world's third-biggest economy shift away from reliance on
nuclear power after the 2011 March Fukushima disaster, could unleash billions of dollars in
clean-energy investment. 
    Below is a table of solar cell shipments provided by the Japan Photovoltaic Energy
Association in megawatts, with percentage change from year-ago data in parentheses:
    
                       Jan-Mar 2013    Oct-Dec 2012  July-Sept 2012  Apr-June 2012              
Local cells            882 (+202.1)    662 (+113.7)   424  (+50.7)   313  (+43.5)    
Imported cells         852 (+757.7)    342 (+253.5)   203 (+206.7)   132 (+228.2)  
Domestic shipments   1,734 (+342.9)  1,003 (+146.9)   627  (+80.3)   445  (+72.2)   
Exports                130 (-20.2)     111  (-65.6)   153  (-57.3)   168  (-61.7)

