FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Japan Q2 solar module sales jump 271 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2013 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Japan Q2 solar module sales jump 271 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Sales of solar cell modules in Japan more than tripled from a year
earlier to 1,654 megawatts in the April-June quarter, industry data showed on Thursday, helped
by a jump in demand from non-residential users taking advantage of a subsidy scheme. 
    In July, 2012, Japan introduced a feed-in tariff (FIT) programme under which regional power
utilities are required to buy power from renewable energy suppliers at pre-set premiums for up
to 20 years. 
    The move, aimed at helping the world's third-biggest economy shift away from its reliance on
nuclear power after the March 2011 Fukushima disaster, is spurring billions of dollars in
clean-energy investment and could help it top Germany as the world's biggest solar market this
year.
    Below is a table of solar cell module shipments provided by the Japan Photovoltaic Energy
Association in megawatts, with percentage change from year-ago data in parentheses:
     
                         Apr-June 2013  Jan-Mar 2013   Oct-Dec 2012  July-Sept 2012             
   
Local cells               729 (+124.0)     934 (n/a)       667 (n/a)   440 (n/a)        
Imported cells            925 (+671.8)     800 (n/a)       336 (n/a)   187 (n/a)      
Domestic shipments      1,654 (+271.4)   1,734 (n/a)     1,003 (n/a)   627 (n/a)        
Exports                    10  (-90.2)     103 (n/a)       102 (n/a)    94 (n/a)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.