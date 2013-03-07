FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Q4 solar cell sales jump 147 pct yr/yr
#Market News
March 7, 2013 / 6:10 AM / in 5 years

Japan Q4 solar cell sales jump 147 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, March 7 (Reuters) - Sales of solar cells in Japan jumped 147 percent from a year
earlier to 1,003 megawatts in the October-December quarter, industry data showed, helped by a
jump in demand from non-residential users taking advantage of a new subsidy scheme. 
    In July, Japan introduced a feed-in tariff (FIT) programme under which regional power
utilities are required to buy power from renewable energy suppliers at pre-set premiums for up
to 20 years. 
    The move, aimed at helping the world's third-biggest economy shift away from reliance on
nuclear power after last year's Fukushima disaster, could unleash billions of dollars in
clean-energy investment. 
    Below is a table of solar cell shipments for 2012 provided by the Japan Photovoltaic Energy
Association, with percentage change from year-ago data in parentheses:
    
                       Oct-Dec        July-Sept      Apr-June       Jan-Mar           
Local cells           662 (+113.7)   424  (+50.7)   313  (+43.5)   292 (+30.4)  
Imported cells        342 (+253.5)   203 (+206.7)   132 (+228.2)   100 (+67.0)
Domestic shipments  1,003 (+146.9)   627  (+80.3)   445  (+72.2)   392 (+38.1) 
Exports               111  (-65.6)   153  (-57.3)   168  (-61.7)   163 (-52.7) 
* figures in megawatts

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
