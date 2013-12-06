FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan Q3 solar cell module sales jump 231 pct yr/yr
December 6, 2013 / 3:50 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Japan Q3 solar cell module sales jump 231 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Sales of solar cell modules in Japan more than tripled from a year earlier
to 2,075 megawatts in the July-September quarter, industry data showed on Friday, helped by a
jump in demand from  users taking advantage of a subsidy scheme.
    In July, 2012, Japan introduced a feed-in tariff (FIT) programme under which regional power
utilities are required to buy power from renewable energy suppliers at pre-set premiums for up
to 20 years.
    The move, aimed at helping the world's third-biggest economy shift away from its reliance on
nuclear power after the March 2011 Fukushima disaster, is spurring billions of dollars in
clean-energy investments.
    Below is a table of solar cell module shipments provided by the Japan Photovoltaic Energy
Association in megawatts, with percentage change from year-ago data in parentheses:
     
                      July-Sept 2013   Apr-June 2013  Jan-Mar 2013   Oct-Dec 2012               
   
Local cells             877 (+99.4)     729 (+124.0)     934 (n/a)       667 (n/a)         
Imported cells        1,198 (+540.0)    925 (+671.8)     800 (n/a)       336 (n/a)       
Domestic shipments    2,075 (+230.9)  1,654 (+271.4)   1,734 (n/a)     1,003 (n/a)         
Exports                  38 (-59.6)      10  (-90.2)     103 (n/a)       102 (n/a)

