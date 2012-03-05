FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Tokyo Gas to brief on cooperation with Vietnam
March 5, 2012 / 5:25 AM / 6 years ago

REFILE-Tokyo Gas to brief on cooperation with Vietnam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of ‘cooperation’ in headline)

TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - Tokyo Gas Co Ltd said on Monday that it will hold a news conference at 3:30 pm (0630 GMT) to make an announcement on a comprehensive business cooperation agreement with Petrovietnam Gas, a subsidiary of Vietnam’s state oil group.

Vietnam, facing a shortage of gas, is seeking to lift domestic production and increasing imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Japan is the world’s biggest LNG buyer, and Tokyo Gas is one of the country’s biggest LNG buyers. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Lewis)

