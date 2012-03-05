UPDATE 1-Tokyo Gas to build gas infrastructure in Vietnam

(Recasts with details of agreement)

TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - Japan’s Tokyo Gas Co Ltd has signed a deal with Petrovietnam to expand gas supply infrastructure in the southeast Asian nation, a company spokesman said.

A subsidiary of Tokyo Gas will do the front-end engineering design for Vietnam’s first LNG terminal with an LNG tank of 100,000 kiloliters near Ho Chi Minh city, planned to start operation in 2015.

Petrovietnam Gas and Vietnam are also looking at building a far bigger LNG terminal near Ho Chi Minh city for operation around 2020, Hiroshi Kishino, a Tokyo Gas general manager, said at a news conference. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Urquhart)