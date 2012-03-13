FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Japan utilities Feb gas usage rises 44 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 13, 2012 / 4:40 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Japan utilities Feb gas usage rises 44 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds details, graphics, tables)	
    TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - Japan's 10 regional
electricity utilities in February consumed 44 percent more gas
than a year earlier to generate electricity to compensate for a
record-low nuclear plant utilisation rate, industry data showed
on Tuesday.	
    The crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, sparked
by last March's earthquake and tsunami, has decimated public
faith in atomic power and kept reactors shut for routine checks 
from restarting, with only two of 54 rectors currently online.	
    Yet, the utilities generated more electricity than a year
earlier for the first time in a year, the data from the
Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan also showed,
helped by heating demand due to colder than usual weather.	
    Power demand has slumped since the March 11 natural disaster
caused supply disruptions in northeastern Japan and battered the
world's third-biggest economy.  	
    	
    Although the economy is now on the mend, power demand is
still curbed as utilities call on businesses and consumers to
conserve electricity, with nuclear-reliant western utilities --
Kansai Electric Power Co and Kyushu Electric Power Co
 -- having set numerical targets this winter.	
    The 10 utilities generated 84.59 billion kilowatt-hours of
electricity in February, up 4.1 percent from a year earlier or a
0.5 percent year-on-year increase if the leap year factor is
adjusted. The increase was in line with an earlier Reuters
calculation based on power grid industry data. 	
    "It was thanks to power saving efforts that limited a rise
in power generation in our service area to 1.1 percent on a
leap-year adjusted base," an official at Osaka-based Kansai
Electric, Japan's second-biggest utility, told reporters, adding
that daily average temperatures in Osaka last month were 2
degrees Celsius lower than a year earlier.	
    Japan is now reviewing its energy policy and reactors shut
for regular maintenance must undergo stress tests and gain
approval from central and local governments before restarting.
Nuclear power had accounted for about 30 percent of electricity
demand before the crisis.  	
    The 10 utilities burned 5.00 million tonnes of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) equivalent last month, the second monthly high
after a record of 5.23 million tonnes in January 2012, the data 
showed.	
	
    Following is a table of total energy purchases and
consumption by the utilities for last month, according to the
federation data (volumes of crude, fuel oil and naphtha in
barrels; LNG and coal in tonnes):        	
    Fuel oil and crude are translated to barrels from
kilolitres. (One kilolitre equals about 6.2898 barrels)  	
  	
 Purchase         Jan-12      Feb-11      Feb-12  yr/yr %
 Coal          5,309,841   4,550,152   3,945,917    -13.3
 Fuel oil      9,481,735   3,657,255   9,722,685    165.8
 Crude         8,398,065   2,972,949   9,933,393    234.1
 LNG           5,189,890   4,026,487   5,093,278     26.5
 Naphtha                           0           0     -
                                                  
    	
 	
 Consumption      Jan-12     Feb-11      Feb-12  yr/yr %
 Coal          4,780,810  4,498,605   4,521,044       0.5
 Fuel oil     10,283,150  3,403,587  10,392,265     205.3
 Crude         9,455,639  2,512,976  10,902,180     333.8
 LNG           5,234,278  3,468,899   4,996,842      44.0
 Naphtha             260          0         67         -
                                                 
 	
	
 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.