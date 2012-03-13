UPDATE 1-Japan utilities Feb gas usage rises 44 pct yr/yr

(Adds details, graphics, tables) TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - Japan's 10 regional electricity utilities in February consumed 44 percent more gas than a year earlier to generate electricity to compensate for a record-low nuclear plant utilisation rate, industry data showed on Tuesday. The crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, sparked by last March's earthquake and tsunami, has decimated public faith in atomic power and kept reactors shut for routine checks from restarting, with only two of 54 rectors currently online. Yet, the utilities generated more electricity than a year earlier for the first time in a year, the data from the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan also showed, helped by heating demand due to colder than usual weather. Power demand has slumped since the March 11 natural disaster caused supply disruptions in northeastern Japan and battered the world's third-biggest economy. Although the economy is now on the mend, power demand is still curbed as utilities call on businesses and consumers to conserve electricity, with nuclear-reliant western utilities -- Kansai Electric Power Co and Kyushu Electric Power Co -- having set numerical targets this winter. The 10 utilities generated 84.59 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in February, up 4.1 percent from a year earlier or a 0.5 percent year-on-year increase if the leap year factor is adjusted. The increase was in line with an earlier Reuters calculation based on power grid industry data. "It was thanks to power saving efforts that limited a rise in power generation in our service area to 1.1 percent on a leap-year adjusted base," an official at Osaka-based Kansai Electric, Japan's second-biggest utility, told reporters, adding that daily average temperatures in Osaka last month were 2 degrees Celsius lower than a year earlier. Japan is now reviewing its energy policy and reactors shut for regular maintenance must undergo stress tests and gain approval from central and local governments before restarting. Nuclear power had accounted for about 30 percent of electricity demand before the crisis. The 10 utilities burned 5.00 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) equivalent last month, the second monthly high after a record of 5.23 million tonnes in January 2012, the data showed. Following is a table of total energy purchases and consumption by the utilities for last month, according to the federation data (volumes of crude, fuel oil and naphtha in barrels; LNG and coal in tonnes): Fuel oil and crude are translated to barrels from kilolitres. (One kilolitre equals about 6.2898 barrels) Purchase Jan-12 Feb-11 Feb-12 yr/yr % Coal 5,309,841 4,550,152 3,945,917 -13.3 Fuel oil 9,481,735 3,657,255 9,722,685 165.8 Crude 8,398,065 2,972,949 9,933,393 234.1 LNG 5,189,890 4,026,487 5,093,278 26.5 Naphtha 0 0 - Consumption Jan-12 Feb-11 Feb-12 yr/yr % Coal 4,780,810 4,498,605 4,521,044 0.5 Fuel oil 10,283,150 3,403,587 10,392,265 205.3 Crude 9,455,639 2,512,976 10,902,180 333.8 LNG 5,234,278 3,468,899 4,996,842 44.0 Naphtha 260 0 67 - (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)