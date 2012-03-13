FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Japan utilities Feb LNG consumption rises yr/yr
March 13, 2012 / 2:05 AM / 6 years ago

CORRECTED-Japan utilities Feb LNG consumption rises yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects month in 1st para to February from January)

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - Japan’s 10 regional electricity utilities consumed more natural gas in February than a year earlier to generate electricity to compensate for a record-low nuclear plant utilisation rate, industry data showed on Tuesday.

The utilities burned 5.00 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) equivalent last month compared with 3.47 million tonnes a year earlier, data from the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan showed.

They generated 84.59 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in February, compared with 81.25 billion kwh a year earlier, the data also showed.

Leap-year adjusted power demand last month rose by 0.5 percent from a year earlier, according to a Reuters calculation based on power grid industry data.

The crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, sparked by last March’s earthquake and tsunami, has decimated public faith in atomic power, with only two of 54 rectors currently generating electricity. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)

