CORRECTED-Japan's JX buys stake in 2 offshore fields Western Australia
October 19, 2012 / 5:30 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Japan's JX buys stake in 2 offshore fields Western Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects company code for JX Holdings)

TOKYO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Japan’s JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corp said on Friday it has bought 20 percent stakes in each of two offshore resource development fields in Western Australia, both to be operated by Apache Corp of the United States.

The fields are located in an area where geological research has suggested potential for natural gas, the resource exploration subsidiary of JX Holdings Inc said in a statement. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson)

