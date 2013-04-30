FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 30, 2013 / 5:01 PM / in 4 years

NGPL has force majeure outage at Nebraska natgas compressor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America (NGPL) on Tuesday declared a force majeure outage at its natural gas compressor station 106 in Gage County, Nebraska, according to a company website posting.

The outage was due to a mechanical failure on one of the units, requiring the company to reduce throughput capacity northbound from the station.

According to the company’s website, Kinder Morgan Inc operates and owns a 20 percent interest in NGPL, while Myria Holdings Inc owns 80 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
