FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-NGPL declares force majeure outage at Nebraska gas compressor
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2013 / 5:25 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-NGPL declares force majeure outage at Nebraska gas compressor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Pipeline delivers into high-demand Chicago market
    * Outage duration unknown at this time
    * Deliveries may be impacted until repairs are completed


    April 30 (Reuters) - Natural Gas Pipeline Co of America
(NGPL) on Tuesday declared a force majeure outage at its natural
gas compressor station 106 in Gage County, Nebraska, according
to its company website.
    The outage was due to a mechanical failure on one of the
units, the posting said. The compressor station is located in
segment 11 of the pipeline's Midcontinent zone and the outage
requires the company to reduce throughput capacity northbound
out of segment 11.
    "Any gas received south of compressor station 106 for
delivery north of compressor station 106, including transport
associated with storage injections, will be impacted until
repairs are completed. The outage duration is unknown at this
time," the posting added.
    According to the company's website, Kinder Morgan Inc
 operates and owns a 20 percent interest in NGPL, while
Myria Holdings Inc owns 80 percent.
    NGPL's approximately 9,800-mile system is one of the largest
transporters of natural gas into the high-demand Chicago market
and one of the largest in the country, delivering nearly 5
billion cubic feet per day.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.