FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Tennessee Gas Pipeline sets force majeure amid TX station outage
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2013 / 8:06 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Tennessee Gas Pipeline sets force majeure amid TX station outage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Energy Partners’ Tennessee Gas Pipeline unit on Friday declared force majeure due to an outage expected to begin on Tuesday and last two days at its natural gas compressor station 409 B in Edinburg, Texas.

In a website posting, the company said equipment was being mobilized to take the station off line on Tuesday for repairs. The outage could result in potential restrictions on its eastern United States natural gas pipeline system.

Anticipated impact is 125,000 dekatherms per day (125 million cubic feet) to currently scheduled volumes, the posting added.

Further information was not immediately available from the company.

The nearly 14,000-mile (22,500-km) Tennessee Gas pipeline system transports gas from Louisiana, the Gulf of Mexico and parts of Texas to markets in the Northeast, including New York City and Boston.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.