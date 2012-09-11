Iraq Kurdistan halts 75,000-80,000 bpd from Khurmala-sources

KIRKUK, Iraq, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region has halted around 75,000 to 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude flow from the Khurmala oilfield since Monday night, Iraqi oil ministry sources said on Tuesday.

“As of yesterday evening, the flow of crude was halted from Khurmala oilfield. We are not sure if it is for technical reasons or a planned stoppage,” a senior official at state-run North Oil Company told Reuters.

Before the stoppage, total oil flow from Kurdistan was around 115,000 to 120,000 bpd.

Iraqi Kurdistan has threatened to halt its share of national oil exports again on Sept. 15 over a pay dispute with Iraq’s central government, part of a wider feud over control of oil rights and territory between the two regions. (Reporting by Mustafa Mahmoud and Ahmed Rasheed; writing Patrick Markey)