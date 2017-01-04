FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait Petroleum Corp committed to OPEC oil output cut -state news agency
January 4, 2017 / 9:09 AM / 8 months ago

Kuwait Petroleum Corp committed to OPEC oil output cut -state news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - State-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) said on Wednesday it was committed to an oil output cut agreed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries at a meeting in Vienna in November, Kuwait's state news agency KUNA reported.

KPC said in a statement it had notified its clients of the production cuts from the start of January, saying they will be in effect for the whole of the first quarter of 2017.

Under the agreement reached in Vienna on Nov. 30 to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day, Kuwait would cut its production by 131,000 bpd. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Susan Fenton)

