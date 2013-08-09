FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait sets Sept crude OSP to Asia 55 cents higher
August 9, 2013 / 12:47 AM / 4 years ago

Kuwait sets Sept crude OSP to Asia 55 cents higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Kuwait set the official selling price (OSP) for its crude oil sales to Asian buyers for September at 55 cents per barrel above the average of Oman/Dubai quotes, up 55 cents from the month before, a trader said on Friday.

Kuwait set its OSP at parity to the Oman/Dubai average for August loading. For more OSPs see.

Kuwait’s crude price formula is loosely linked to that of Saudi Arabia’s Arab Medium grade. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Paul Tait)

