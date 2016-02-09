West Virginia oil and gas lease not divisible - 4th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that both sections of a dual-purpose West Virginia oil and gas lease dating to 1989 remain in effect, even though the company holding it has only been using it for one purpose.

The decision issued in December but first published Monday, reversed a West Virginia federal judge’s conclusion that the part of a lease held by natural gas company Equitrans that covered production and exploration uses had terminated after five years due to inaction.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LfhLkh