Appeals court affirms dismissal of North Dakota reservation lawsuit

The U.S. government did not mismanage North Dakota reservation land it holds in trust for Native Americans when it sold leases for oil and gas exploration on the site, a federal appeals court has held.

Wednesday’s decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a February 2015 ruling by the Court of Federal Claims granting summary judgment to the government on the grounds that plaintiffs were covered by a previous class action settlement.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1VE89ce