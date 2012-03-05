FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libya resumes offshore exploration-NOC
March 5, 2012 / 3:16 PM / 6 years ago

Libya resumes offshore exploration-NOC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS, March 5 (Reuters) - Libya has resumed offshore exploration for the first time since the end of Muammar Gaddafi’s era, and the work is being carried out at a bloc operated by Italy’s Eni, the National Oil Corporation NOC) said on Monday.

“The National Oil Corporation announces the resumption of exploration activity in the maritime area next to Tripoli at bloc MN41 belonging to Italian company Eni,” said a statement on the NOC website.

The bloc is about 100 km (62.5 miles) from Tripoli, it said.

NOC said on Feb. 27 it was resuming onshore exploration work.

Reporting By Hamid Ould Ahmed

