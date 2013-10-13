FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Libyan PM says oil production at 600,000 to 700,000 bpd
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 13, 2013 / 1:40 PM / 4 years ago

Libyan PM says oil production at 600,000 to 700,000 bpd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Libya is currently producing between 600,000 to 700,000 barrels per day of oil, Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said on Sunday, as the OPEC member tries to end protests that have shut down oilfields and ports.

Striking workers, militias and political activists have knocked the country’s oil production to as low as 200,000 bpd last month. Libya took its first steps towards resuming output from some fields in the west in mid-September after reaching a deal with some protesters, and its oil minister had said on Oct. 2 full output could be restored within days.

In the first production update since then, Zeidan told reporters: “Oil production is now between 600,000, 650,000 and 700,000 bpd.”

Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.