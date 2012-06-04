FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Algeria's Sonatrach to resume Libya drilling in June
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 4, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

Algeria's Sonatrach to resume Libya drilling in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ALGIERS, June 4 (Reuters) - Algerian state energy firm Sonatrach is to resume exploratory drilling in neighbouring Libya by the end of June after suspending work because of last year’s uprising, an official in Algeria’s energy sector said.

Sonatrach has exploration rights in the Ghadames basin, near the border between the two countries.

Sonatrach’s overseas unit will start drilling a fifth well at block 65, one of two blocks it is exploring in the Ghadames basin, the energy official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Algerian officials had announced last month that Sonatrach would return to Libya, but at the time it was not clear how quickly the company would be able to resume exploration.

Foreign companies are gradually going back to Libya, despite concerns over security and about the possibility the new authorities will review contracts signed during the rule of ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Oil major BP last week announced it would be resuming exploration work on its concessions in Libya, home to Africa’s largest proven oil reserves.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.