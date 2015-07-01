FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian Oil launches tender to buy LNG spot cargo for early Aug
July 1, 2015 / 9:25 AM / 2 years ago

Indian Oil launches tender to buy LNG spot cargo for early Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - State-run Indian Oil Corp has launched a tender to buy a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery on August 6-7, trade sources said.

The tender will close on July 7 and bids will remain valid until July 13, one source said.

This will be the third spot cargo procured directly by India’s largest refiner which has turned its focus to expanding its gas business.

It bought a cargo from Vitol and Excelerate previously. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan and Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; editing by Jason Neely)

