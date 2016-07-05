6th Circuit dismisses small business lawsuit over refinery buyouts

July 5 (Reuters) -

A U.S. appeals court has dismissed a lawsuit brought by current and former small business owners in a Detroit neighborhood depopulated by Marathon Petroleum's buyout of hundreds of home as part of a refinery expansion.

The plaintiffs failed to show Marathon's expansion, as furthered by the residential buyouts, was undertaken to interfere with their businesses, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Thursday, affirming a lower court judge's earlier dismissal of the lawsuit with prejudice.

