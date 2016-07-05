FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6th Circuit dismisses small business lawsuit over refinery buyouts
July 5, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

6th Circuit dismisses small business lawsuit over refinery buyouts

David Bailey

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) -

A U.S. appeals court has dismissed a lawsuit brought by current and former small business owners in a Detroit neighborhood depopulated by Marathon Petroleum's buyout of hundreds of home as part of a refinery expansion.

The plaintiffs failed to show Marathon's expansion, as furthered by the residential buyouts, was undertaken to interfere with their businesses, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Thursday, affirming a lower court judge's earlier dismissal of the lawsuit with prejudice.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29flczB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
