Chicago gasoline rallies on pipeline, refinery issues
U.S.
July 30, 2012 / 4:25 PM / in 5 years

Chicago gasoline rallies on pipeline, refinery issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - Cash CBOB gasoline in Chicago rallied on Monday, up 7.00 cents a gallon, after Enbridge Inc said it does not have a restart date for the shut 318,000 barrel-per-day Line 14, which ruptured on Friday.

Chicago CBOB gasoline was bid at 15.00 cents over August RBOB gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and offered at 19.00 cents over, traders said.

Problems at regional refineries operated by Citgo and Phillips 66 and a rate cut at BP Plc’s Whiting, Indiana refinery following a fire, also pushed differentials higher.

