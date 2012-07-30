FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago gasoline rallies on pipeline, refinery problems-TRADE
July 30, 2012

Chicago gasoline rallies on pipeline, refinery problems-TRADE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - Cash CBOB gasoline in Chicago rallied by 12.00 cents a gallon to 22.00 cents over August RBOB futures on the shutdown of a major crude pipeline and refinery issues in the region.

Enbridge Inc shut the 318,000 barrel-per-day Line 14 pipeline, which carries Canadian crude to U.S. refiners, after a spill on Friday.

Problems at regional refineries operated by Citgo and Phillips 66 and a rate cut at BP Plc’s Whiting, Indiana, refinery following a fire, also pushed differentials higher.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

