FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago CBOB differentials jump on refinery work
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2013 / 6:56 PM / in 4 years

Chicago CBOB differentials jump on refinery work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Chicago CBOB gasoline differentials jumped 8.50 cents a gallon on Wednesday on heightened refiner buying, which Midwest traders attributed to this month’s launch of a plant-wide overhaul at Exxon Mobil Corp’s refinery in the region.

Chicago CBOB differentials were heard flat to May RBOB gasoline futures compared to 8.50 cents under on Tuesday.

Exxon on Sunday confirmed the planned work at its 238,600 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Joliet, Illinois, a supplier in the Chicago market.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.