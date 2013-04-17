Chicago CBOB differentials jump on refinery work

April 17 (Reuters) - Chicago CBOB gasoline differentials jumped 8.50 cents a gallon on Wednesday on heightened refiner buying, which Midwest traders attributed to this month’s launch of a plant-wide overhaul at Exxon Mobil Corp’s refinery in the region.

Chicago CBOB differentials were heard flat to May RBOB gasoline futures compared to 8.50 cents under on Tuesday.

Exxon on Sunday confirmed the planned work at its 238,600 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Joliet, Illinois, a supplier in the Chicago market.