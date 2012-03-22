US Cash Products-Harbor gasoline rallies on tight supply

* Harbor conventional gasoline up 5.00 cents a gallon

* Chicago distillates up on pipeline leak

* Gulf gasoline see-saws on refinery restart

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - Conventional winter-grade gasoline rose sharply in the New York Harbor market on Thursday as supplies tightened to to recent shutdowns of refineries in the region.

Prompt and any-March M4 conventional gasoline were pegged at either side of 11.00 cents per gallon under the New York Mercantile Exchange’s April RBOB futures contract, up nearly 5.00 cents from Wednesday’s settlement.

Meanwhile, RBOB gasoline tumbled, down 4.00 cents a gallon on the day, as sellers dumped winter-grade barrels in the market while grade changes weakened demand for the unfinished product, traders said.

Prompt F4 RBOB fell to 20.50/19.50 cents per gallon under the NYMEX April RBOB futures contract, with deals done at both of those levels.

Any-March F4 RBOB was done at 20.00, 20.50, 21.50 and 22.00 cents under and ended the day pegged at 22.00/21.50 cents under, down almost 5.00 cents.

Harbor distillate buyers stepped up as outright prices tumbled on the futures market, traders added.

Prompt and any-March heating oil were pegged at 1.75/1.25 cents under the April heating oil futures contract on NYMEX, up 0.75 cent.

Prompt and any-March ultra-low sulfur diesel were called 0.50 cent higher at either side of 7.50 cents over.

Prompt and any-March jet fuel were pegged at 6.25/6.75 cents over, up 1.50 cents.

In the Midwest cash markets, Chicago diesel rose about 2.00 cents a gallon to 12.50/11.50 cents under April heating oil futures following the shutdown of Magellan Midstream Partners’ pipeline after the company discovered a leak 30 miles west of Chicago.

Magellan said the shutdown will not affect supply at local terminals.

Chicago gasoline fell back 3.50 cents a gallon to 9.00 cents under April RBOB gasoline futures as sellers brought new supply into the market, traders said.

On the Gulf Coast, M2 gasoline differentials see-sawed on Thursday as a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit reached planned rates at Motiva Enterprises’ 285,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.

Early Thursday, M2 gasoline climbed a quarter cent to trade at 13.50 cents under the April RBOB futures contract on the NYMEX, but later fell back to end the day at 14.25 cents under, down half a cent from Tuesday’s levels.

The unit finished restarting on Wednesday after bad weather had caused an overnight shutdown.

Gulf Coast ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials climbed a penny per gallon to trade at 4.25, 4.35, 4.50, 4.75 and 5.00 cents over the April heating oil screen on export demand, traders said.

For more refinery news, please go to

U.S. GULF COAST

Cycle 18 M2 gasoline was seen done at 13.50, 14.00 and 14.25 cents under April RBOB futures, down half a cent.

Newly prompt Cycle 18 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel gained a penny, trading at 4.25, 4.35, 4.50, 4.75 and 5.00 cents over the April heating oil screen.

Cycle 18 54-grade jet fuel held steady at 1.50/2.50 cents over, trading at 2.25 cents over.

Heating oil for Cycle 18 was flat at 3.75/3.25 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR

Prompt and any-March M4 conventional gasoline were talked at 11.25/10.75 cents under, up 5.00 cents.

Prompt F4 RBOB was pegged at 20.50/19.50 cents under, down 4.00 cents, while F4 RBOB loading by March 29 was talked at either side of 19.25 cents under.

Any-March F4 RBOB was done at 20.00, 20.50, 21.50 and 22.00 cents under and ended the day talked at 22.00/21.50 cents under, down 5.25 cents.

Early April F4 RBOB was pegged at 18.25/17.75 cents under, while barrels loading by April 10 were talked at either side of 17.50 cents under.

Ratable April F2 RBOB was called 0.25/0.75 cents over May RBOB futures, while ratable May F2 RBOB was talked at 2.35/2.50 cents over June RBOB futures.

Ratable June F2 RBOB was pegged at 2.60/3.00 cents over July RBOB futures, up slightly.

Prompt and any-March heating oil were talked at 1.75/1.25 cents under, up 0.75 cent.

Prompt and any-March low sulfur diesel were pegged at 2.00/2.50 cents over, unchanged.

Prompt and any-March ULSD were called 7.25/7.75 cents over, up a half cent.

Prompt and any-March jet fuel were talked at 6.25/6.75 cents over, up 1.50 cents.

Prompt and any-March kerosene were pegged at 11.25/11.75 cents over, up 1.25 cents.

MIDWEST

Chicago cycle 3 gasoline fell 3.50 cents a gallon and was seen at 9.00 cents under.

Cycle 3 ULSD rose 2.00 cent a gallon to 12.50/11.50 cents under April heating oil futures.

Group Three gasoline fell a half cent to 18.50/17.50 cents under and Group ULSD fell a half cent to 2.75/3.25 cents over.