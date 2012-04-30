US Cash Products-Chicago gasoline up on turnaround

* 30-day maintenance on Citgo's 167,000 BPD refinery * Return of Husky Lima, Ohio, refinery erodes ULSD price * Warm weather pushes Northeast heating fuels down * End-May Harbor RBOB under pressure from imports NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - The Chicago cash gasoline market shot up to a three-month high on Monday after Citgo Petroleum Corp started planned maintenance at its 167,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Lemont, Illinois. Cash gasoline in Chicago rose 7.50 cents a gallon and was pegged at 2.00 cents under to flat to the June RBOB futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, traders said. Monday's rise came on top of a 2.50-cent rally late on Friday. Citgo said in a filing with the National Response Center that it shut down parts of the refinery for planned maintenance that will last 30 days. IIR Energy said the planned work will involve a crude distillation unit (CDU) and other units at the plant near Chicago. This maintenance is the first major turnaround at the refinery since January 2009. Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel lost some of its 7.00-cent rally from late Friday and was seen about 2.00 cents lower at 0.50/1.50 cents over the NYMEX June heating oil futures contract, after Husky Energy said its 155,000 bpd refinery in Lima, Ohio, is back to normal operations. Husky had shut down unspecified units last week after a malfunction, which led to a distillate rally. A warming trend in the U.S. Northeast took some of the starch out of the New York Harbor distillate markets, where all products posted modest declines. The U.S. National Weather Service forecast heating demand will be 57.4 percent below normal this week and demand for heating oil will be 41 percent below normal. Sellers proved aggressive in the May heating oil market, offering prompt and any-May product at 0.50 cent under against notional bids at 1.00 cent under, down a half cent from Friday's settlement. Prompt and any-May ULSD also slumped by a half cent and were talked at either side of 7.75 cents over. May jet fuel slid by a quarter cent to 11.00/11.50 cents over. The Harbor gasoline market was modestly stronger, more for timing reasons than for demand reasons, said traders. While there were still plenty of CBOB and RBOB cargoes on offer and enroute from Canada, Europe and Latin America, they were not set to arrive for another week, which kept the prompt market relatively strong. Any-April F2 RBOB was done several times at 0.75 cent over May RBOB futures on NYMEX, while early May F2 RBOB was done at close to the same level. With the May/June RBOB futures roll at 6.25 cents in favor of May, those early May barrels equated to a 7.00 premium to June RBOB futures. May RBOB futures expire at the end of trade on Monday. Any-May RBOB, no doubt feeling the pressure from cargo offers, was steady at either side of either side of 1.75 cents over. Prompt M2 conventional gasoline was steady at either side of 5.50 cents under, while any-May product rallied by 1.00 cent to 4.75/4.25 cents under on buying by blenders, said traders. In the Gulf Coast, jet fuel rose about 1.50 cents the latest cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline. Gulf Coast jet fuel traded at 6.00, 6.25, 6.50 and 7.00 cents over. Gulf conventional gasoline, also scheduling to move on the pipeline, fell about 0.75 cent to 17.00 cents under. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional Cycle 25 JUN RBOB -17.00 -16.75 -0.75 gasoline* 61-grade ulsd Cycle 25 JUN HO 4.25 4.75 0.00 54-grade jet fuel* Cycle 25 JUN HO 6.75 7.25 1.50 Heating oil Cycle 26 JUN HO -1.75 -1.25 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional Prompt JUN RBOB -5.75 -5.25 0.00 gasoline Any-Month JUN RBOB -4.75 -4.25 1.00 F2 RBOB Prompt JUN RBOB 0.50 1.00 0.50 Any-Month JUN RBOB 1.50 2.00 0.00 ULSD Prompt JUN HO 7.50 8.00 -0.50 Any-Month JUN HO 7.50 8.00 -0.50 Heating oil Prompt JUN HO -1.00 -0.50 -0.50 Any-Month JUN HO -1.00 -0.50 -0.50 Jet fuel Prompt JUN HO 11.00 11.50 -0.25 Any-Month JUN HO 11.00 11.50 -0.25 MIDWEST Chicago gasoline Cycle 3 JUN RBOB -2.00 0.00 7.50 Chicago ULSD Cycle 3 JUN HO 0.50 1.50 -2.00 Group Three gasoline JUN RBOB -21.00 -19.00 -1.00 Group Three ULSD MAY HO 4.25 4.75 0.00