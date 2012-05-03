FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-US Cash Products-Gulf Coast gasoline dips on pipe schedule
May 3, 2012 / 8:21 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-US Cash Products-Gulf Coast gasoline dips on pipe schedule

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gulf Coast gasoline down 2.00 cents/gallon
    * Gulf jet fuel down 0.50 cent a gallon
    * Harbor jet fuel also 0.50 cent per gallon lower
    * Chicago ULSD dips by 4.00 cents per gallon


    NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Gulf Coast conventional gasoline
differentials slipped 2.00 cents a gallon on Thursday as the fuel's latest
five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said.
 	
    Gulf Coast gasoline traded at 20.00 cents under June RBOB futures on the New
York Mercantile Exchange.  	
    Meanwhile, A2 CBOB differentials climbed 1.50 cents per gallon to 21.00
cents under June futures due to robust demand. Demand for A-grade gasoline has
surged recently while M-grade gasoline trade became sluggish because the
former's formulation for blending with 10 percent ethanol meets increased 	
Renewable Fuel Standard requirements, traders said.  	
    In distillate trade, Gulf Coast jet fuel differentials slipped half a cent
per gallon to 6.00 cents over June NYMEX heating oil futures on pipeline
scheduling.	
    Weak demand led jet fuel differentials lower in the New York Harbor market,
with prompt and any-May barrels trading a half cent a gallon lower at 13.00
cents over the New York Mercantile Exchange's June heating oil futures contract.	
    Prompt jet fuel was pegged at 12.50 cents over earlier in the day, but the
cash market recovered by half a cent as heating oil futures prices moved lower. 	
    Prompt Harbor ultra-low-sulfur diesel slid by 0.50 cent a gallon to
7.25/7.75 cents over, while any-May barrels were called 7.50/8.00 cents over,
down a quarter cent on the day.	
    In the gasoline market, prompt F2 RBOB edged lower, under continuing
pressure from imports and new refining capacity coming onstream in the Gulf
Coast, traders said.	
    Prompt F2 RBOB was pegged at 3.00/4.00 cents over the NYMEX June RBOB
futures market, down a half cent, although few trades were reported done.	
    Prompt M2 conventional gasoline fell a cent a gallon at 9.50 cents under,
reversing direction after an earlier trade at 8.00 cents under on concerns
Colonial Pipeline Cycle 21 barrels were no longer available.	
    In the Midwest, Chicago ultra-low-sulfur diesel came under pressure as a
major refinery brought barrels into the market, traders said.	
    Chicago ULSD traded at 4.00 cents under June heating oil futures, down one
cent.	
    	
    For more refinery news, please go to 	
    	
                                                           Latest day        
                               Timing        NYMEX        Bid     Offer   Change
                                           Contract                       
 U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling                                   
 M2 conventional gasoline *  Cycle 26    JUN RBOB        -20.25   -19.75  -2.00
 61-grade ULSD               Cycle 26    JUN HO           3.50     4.00    0.00
 54-grade jet fuel *         Cycle 26    JUN HO           5.50     6.50   -0.50
 Heating oil                 Cycle 27    JUN HO          -1.50    -1.00    0.00
                                                                             
 NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional gasoline    Prompt      JUN RBOB        -9.75    -9.25   -1.00
                             Any-Month   JUN RBOB        -9.75    -9.25   -1.50
 F2 RBOB                     Prompt      JUN RBOB         3.00     4.00   -0.50
                             Any-Month   JUN RBOB         0.50     1.00   -0.25
 ULSD                        Prompt      JUN HO           7.25     7.75   -0.50
                             Any-Month   JUN HO           7.50     8.00   -0.25
 Heating oil                 Prompt      JUN HO          -1.25    -0.75   -0.50
                             Any-Month   JUN HO          -1.25    -0.75   -0.50
 Jet fuel                    Prompt      JUN HO          12.75    13.25   -0.50
                             Any-Month   JUN HO          12.75    13.25   -0.50
  MIDWEST  
 Chicago CBOB gasoline       Cycle 1     JUN RBOB        -15.00   -11.00    --
 Chicago ULSD                Cycle 1     JUN HO          -7.00    -6.00   -3.00
 Group Three gasoline                    JUN RBOB        -15.25   -14.75   0.00
 Group Three ULSD                        JUN HO           2.50     3.00   -0.50

