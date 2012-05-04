US Cash Products-Chicago gasoline slips on supply influx

* Chicago CBOB gasoline down as refiner produces more supply * Harbor jet fuel down on aggressive selling * Gulf gasoline gains as Valero ponders refinery unit restarts HOUSTON, May 4 (Reuters) - Chicago CBOB gasoline differentials fell about 3.00 cents a gallon on Friday after a major refiner brought more supply to a market with thin liquidity, traders said. Chicago CBOB gasoline traded at 16.00 cents under June RBOB gasoline futures, traders said. The Chicago wholesale gasoline market has been rocked by volatile price swings this year as trading cooled off on unleaded gasoline and switched to conventional and reformulated gasoline that is more easily blended with ethanol, traders added. Group Three gasoline differentials, however, were little changed, with N-grade gasoline seen done at 14.50 cents a gallon under futures, a quarter cent higher. Aggressive sellers pushed the New York Harbor jet fuel market lower on Friday, traders said, with a steady stream of deals slicing 1.50 cents per gallon off the differential. Prompt and any-May jet fuel were pegged at 11.25/11.75 cents under the New York Mercantile Exchange's June heating oil futures contract. Harbor ultra-low sulfur diesel also lost ground and was talked at 7.00/7.50 cents over, for both prompt and any-month timings in May. Gasoline markets in the Harbor were mixed. Prompt timings for both M2 conventional gasoline and F2 RBOB were steady, while, in M2's case, product arriving later in the month was under pressure from shipments coming up from the Gulf Coast via pipeline, where the market was weak. Any-May M2 conventional gasoline shed 2.00 cents to either side of 11.50 cents under the NYMEX June RBOB futures contract, as more product was scheduled to arrive from the Gulf Coast. In F2 RBOB's case, an any-May barge was done at a higher differential than the prompt talk level, thus boosting that market. Any-May F2 RBOB rose by 1.00 cent to 1.50/2.00 cents over on a barge deal done early. On the Gulf Coast, M2 conventional gasoline differentials climbed a penny per gallon to 19.00 cents under June RBOB futures on the NYMEX after Valero Energy Corp said the company was evaluating the economics in deciding whether to restart the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking and alkylation units at its 125,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Meraux, Louisiana. M2 was later offered at 18.50 cents under, traders said. The Meraux units have been shut since January for an overhaul of the alky unit. Other Gulf Coast refined products markets were steady on Friday, with A2 CBOB differentials holding at 21.00 cents under and ULSD differentials. Gulf ULSD differentials also held flat at 3.75 cents over June NYMEX heating oil futures. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 27 JUN RBOB -19.25 -18.75 1.00 61-grade ULSD Cycle 26 JUN HO 3.50 4.00 0.00 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 27 JUN HO 5.00 6.00 0.00 Heating oil Cycle 27 JUN HO -1.50 -1.00 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional gasoline Prompt JUN RBOB -9.75 -9.25 0.00 Any-Month JUN RBOB -11.75 -11.25 -2.00 F2 RBOB Prompt JUN RBOB 3.00 4.00 0.00 Any-Month JUN RBOB 1.50 2.00 1.00 ULSD Prompt JUN HO 7.00 7.50 -0.25 Any-Month JUN HO 7.00 7.50 -0.50 Heating oil Prompt JUN HO -1.25 -0.75 0.00 Any-Month JUN HO -1.00 -0.50 0.25 Jet fuel Prompt JUN HO 11.25 11.75 -1.50 Any-Month JUN HO 11.25 11.75 -1.50 MIDWEST Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 1 JUN RBOB -17.00 -15.00 -3.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 1 JUN HO -7.00 -5.00 0.00 Group Three gasoline JUN RBOB -14.75 -14.25 0.25 Group Three ULSD JUN HO 2.50 2.75 -0.25