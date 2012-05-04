FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-US Cash Products-Chicago gasoline slips on supply influx
#Market News
May 4, 2012 / 8:30 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-US Cash Products-Chicago gasoline slips on supply influx

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Chicago CBOB gasoline down as refiner produces more supply
    * Harbor jet fuel down on aggressive selling
    * Gulf gasoline gains as Valero ponders refinery unit restarts


    HOUSTON, May 4 (Reuters) - Chicago CBOB gasoline differentials see-sawed on
Friday as thin trading fueled violent price swings.	
    Chicago CBOB gasoline, which traded at at 19.00 cents discount under the
June RBOB gasoline futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Then it
in the afternoon, ending 6.00 cents a gallon higher at 8.00 cents under June
futures.	
    The Chicago wholesale gasoline market has been rocked by volatile price
swings this year as traders cooled on unleaded gasoline and switched to
conventional and reformulated gasoline that is more easily blended with ethanol.	
    Group Three gasoline differentials, however, were little changed, with
N-grade gasoline seen done at 14.50 cents a gallon under futures, a quarter cent
higher.	
    Aggressive sellers pushed the New York Harbor jet fuel market lower on
Friday, traders said, with a steady stream of deals slicing 1.50 cents per
gallon off the differential.	
    Prompt and any-May jet fuel were pegged at 11.25/11.75 cents under the New
York Mercantile Exchange's June heating oil futures contract. 	
    Harbor ultra-low sulfur diesel also lost ground and was talked at 7.00/7.50
cents over, for both prompt and any-month timings in May.	
    Gasoline markets in the Harbor were mixed. Prompt timings for both M2
conventional gasoline and F2 RBOB were steady, while, in M2's case, product
arriving later in the month was under pressure from shipments coming up from the
Gulf Coast via pipeline, where the market was weak.	
    Any-May M2 conventional gasoline shed 2.00 cents to either side of 11.50
cents under the NYMEX June RBOB futures contract, as more product was scheduled
to arrive from the Gulf Coast.	
    In F2 RBOB's case, an any-May barge was done at a higher differential than
the prompt talk level, thus boosting that market.	
    Any-May F2 RBOB rose by 1.00 cent to 1.50/2.00 cents over on a barge deal
done early.	
    On the Gulf Coast, M2 conventional gasoline differentials climbed a penny
per gallon to 19.00 cents under June RBOB futures on the NYMEX after Valero
Energy Corp said the company was evaluating the economics in deciding
whether to restart the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking and alkylation
units at its 125,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Meraux, Louisiana.
 	
    M2 was later offered at 18.50 cents under, traders said.	
    The Meraux units have been shut since January for an overhaul of the alky
unit.	
    Other Gulf Coast refined products markets were steady on Friday, with A2
CBOB differentials holding at 21.00 cents under and ULSD differentials. Gulf
ULSD differentials also held flat at 3.75 cents over June NYMEX heating oil
futures.	
    	
    For more refinery news, please go to 	
        	
                                                          Latest day        
                            Timing          NYMEX        Bid    Offer   Change 
                                          Contract                       
 U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling                                 
 M2 conventional gasoline   Cycle 27    JUN RBOB        -19.25   -18.75   1.00
 61-grade ULSD              Cycle 26    JUN HO           3.50     4.00    0.00
 54-grade jet fuel          Cycle 27    JUN HO           5.00     6.00    0.00
 Heating oil                Cycle 27    JUN HO          -1.50    -1.00    0.00
                                                                            
 NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional gasoline   Prompt      JUN RBOB        -9.75    -9.25    0.00
                            Any-Month   JUN RBOB        -11.75   -11.25  -2.00
 F2 RBOB                    Prompt      JUN RBOB         3.00     4.00    0.00
                            Any-Month   JUN RBOB         1.50     2.00    1.00
 ULSD                       Prompt      JUN HO           7.00     7.50   -0.25
                            Any-Month   JUN HO           7.00     7.50   -0.50
 Heating oil                Prompt      JUN HO          -1.25    -0.75    0.00
                            Any-Month   JUN HO          -1.00    -0.50    0.25
 Jet fuel                   Prompt      JUN HO          11.25    11.75   -1.50
                            Any-Month   JUN HO          11.25    11.75   -1.50
                                                                            
 MIDWEST  
 Chicago CBOB gasoline      Cycle 1     JUN RBOB        -9.00    -7.00    6.00
 Chicago ULSD               Cycle 1     JUN HO          -7.00    -5.00    0.00
 Group Three gasoline                   JUN RBOB        -14.75   -14.25   0.25
 Group Three ULSD                       JUN HO           2.50     2.75   -0.25

