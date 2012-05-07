FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Cash Products-Harbor gasoline rises on prompt demand
May 7, 2012 / 5:35 PM / in 5 years

US Cash Products-Harbor gasoline rises on prompt demand

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Refinery issues also boost Harbor gasoline
    * Chicago gasoline tumbles on cycle change
    * Gulf Coast gasoline mixed despite refinery problems

    NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - Strong regional demand for gasoline, along with some minor
refinery problems, lifted the New York Harbor gasoline markets on Monday as traders prepared for
the U.S. Memorial Day holiday, the unofficial beginning of summer driving season.	
    Hess Energy said the fluid catalytic cracking unit at its 70,000 barrels-per-day
Port Reading, New Jersey, refinery was operational following a bout of flaring due to a
compressor problem in the unit. 	
    PBF Energy said in a filing with state regulators that while conducting planned maintenance
this week, the company would be flaring at its 182,000 bpd Delaware City, Delaware, refinery all
week. 	
    Both of these refinery incidents, while minor, underscored the tightness in the Harbor
gasoline market. All gasoline grades were higher Monday at midday following a late Friday rally,
traders said.	
    Prompt M2 conventional gasoline was talked at 9.00/8.50 cents per gallon under the New York
Mercantile Exchange's June RBOB futures contract, up 0.75 cent.	
    Any-May M2 material was pegged at either side of 10.75 cents under, also up 0.75 cent.	
    Prompt F2 RBOB was called 4.50/5.00 cents over, up 1.25 cents, while any-May product was
talked at 1.25/1.75 cents over, down a quarter cent.	
    Chicago CBOB gasoline fell 6.50 cents as a new cycle started trading and the market
corrected a late-Friday rally that was fueled by thin liquidity.	
    Chicago CBOB gasoline was talked at 17.00/16.00 cents under, traders said.	
    On the Gulf Coast, gasoline markets appeared to shrug off a power blip over the weekend in
Texas City, Texas, that affected some refineries, but M2 conventional gasoline showed a late-day
boost, traders said.	
    M2 gasoline fell slightly earlier in the day to 19.25 cents under, but reversed course by
day's end to finish up by half a penny at 18.50 cents under.  	
    Gulf Coast A2 CBOB slipped by half a penny to 21.50 cents, traders said.	
    The Saturday blip caused Marathon Petroleum Corp to shut down its 76,000 bpd Texas
City refinery, but on Monday a spokesman said the plant was restarted after power was restored.
  	
    Valero Energy Corp said the blip had no material impact on production at its nearby
225,000 bpd Texas City plant.  	
    Gulf Coast ULSD slid 0.75 cent by day's end as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled
to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said, while heating oil differentials climbed by 0.25
cent to 1.50 cents under.	
    Chicago cash ULSD tumbled by 5.00 cents to 12.00/10.00 cents under, traders said.    	
    Harbor distillate trade was dominated by sellers, traders said, and differentials weakened
as a result.	
    Prompt and any-May jet fuel were talked at 10.75/11.25 cents over the NYMEX June heating oil
futures contract, down 0.50 cent, with deals done at 11.00 cents over.	
    Prompt and any-May ULSD were pegged at either side of 7.00 cents over, down a quarter cent.	
        	
    For more refinery news, please go to 	
	
                                                      Latest day                    
                                 Timing      NYMEX       Bid      Offer          Change
                                            Contract                      
 U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling                                          
 M2 conventional gasoline        Cycle 27   JUN RBOB    -18.75    -18.25          0.50
 61-grade ULSD *                 Cycle 26   JUN HO       2.50      3.00          -0.75
 54-grade jet fuel               Cycle 27   JUN HO       5.50      6.50           0.00
 Heating oil                     Cycle 27   JUN HO      -1.75     -1.25           0.25
                                                                                    
 NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional gasoline        Prompt     JUN RBOB    -9.00     -8.50           0.75
                                 Any-Month  JUN RBOB    -11.00    -10.50          0.75
 F2 RBOB                         Prompt     JUN RBOB     4.50      5.00           1.25
                                 Any-Month  JUN RBOB     1.25      1.75          -0.25
 ULSD                            Prompt     JUN HO       6.75      7.25          -0.25
                                 Any-Month  JUN HO       6.75      7.25          -0.25
 Heating oil                     Prompt     JUN HO      -1.00     -0.50           0.25
                                 Any-Month  JUN HO      -1.00     -0.50           0.00
 Jet fuel                        Prompt     JUN HO      10.75     11.25          -0.50
                                 Any-Month  JUN HO      10.75     11.25          -0.50
                                                                                    
 MIDWEST  
 Chicago gasoline                RU-DIFF-M  JUN RBOB    -17.00    -16.00         -6.50
 Chicago ULSD                    ULSD-DIFF  JUN HO      -12.00    -10.00         -5.00
                                 MC                                       
 Group Three gasoline                       JUN RBOB    -12.50    -12.00          2.00
 Group Three ULSD                           JUN HO       2.00      2.50          -0.50

