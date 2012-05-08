FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-US Cash Products- Gulf gasoline up on pipe scheduling
#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 8:20 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-US Cash Products- Gulf gasoline up on pipe scheduling

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gulf coast M2 gasoline up 2.00 cents/gallon
    * Chicago CBOB gasoline up 3.00 cents/gallon
    * Harbor distillates seen lower


    NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - Gulf Coast gasoline differentials climbed 2.00
cents per gallon on Tuesday as the latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to
move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said. 	
    Conventional M2 gasoline traded early in the day at 16.00 cents under June
RBOB gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), up 2.50
cents, but later retreated to finish at 16.50 cents under, up 2.00 cents.  	
    A2 CBOB gasoline differentials also rose on pipeline scheduling, closing out
the day up about 2.75 cents per gallon at 17.00 cents under June futures.  	
    Gulf ULSD differentials rose by half a cent per gallon to 3.25 cents over as
traders focused on a new cycle a day after pipeline scheduling, while jet fuel
slipped about 0.75 cent to a bid-offer spread of 4.75/5.75 cents over.	
    In the Midwest, Chicago CBOB gasoline differentials rose 3.00 cents a gallon
to 13.00/11.00 cents under the June RBOB gasoline futures contract after the
refiner that was fiercely selling gallons on Monday retreated, traders said.	
    In the New York Harbor market, ultra-low sulfur diesel edged lower and was
pegged a quarter cent weaker at 6.50/7.00 cents over the June heating oil
futures contract. Heating oil was done at 0.75 cent under.	
    The U.S. National Weather Service said on Monday that overall heating demand
was forecast to be 34.1 percent below normal for the week and that demand for
heating oil would be 23.4 percent below normal. 	
    In the Harbor gasoline market, little trade was seen except in prompt M2
conventional gasoline, where deals were done at 7.75 and 6.75 cents under the
NYMEX June RBOB futures contract.	
    Hess Corp's 70,000 barrels-per-day Port Reading, New Jersey,
refinery was operating normally on Tuesday following Monday's brief flaring
caused by a malfunction in a compressor. 	
    For more refinery news, please go to 	
    	
                                                         Latest day       
                                 Timing       NYMEX     Bid    Offer   Change
                                             Contract                  
 U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling                                
 M2 conventional gasoline *      Cycle 26    JUN RBOB  -16.75  -16.25   2.00
 61-grade ULSD                   Cycle 26    JUN HO     3.00    3.50    0.50
 54-grade jet fuel *             Cycle 26    JUN HO     4.75    5.75   -0.75
 Heating oil                     Cycle 27    JUN HO    -1.75   -1.25    0.00
                                                                          
 NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional gasoline        Prompt      JUN RBOB  -7.75   -6.75    1.50
                                 Any-Month   JUN RBOB  -11.00  -10.50   0.00
 F2 RBOB                         Prompt      JUN RBOB   4.25    4.75   -0.25
                                 Any-Month   JUN RBOB   1.50    2.00    0.25
 ULSD                            Prompt      JUN HO     6.50    7.00   -0.25
                                 Any-Month   JUN HO     6.50    7.00   -0.25
 Heating oil                     Prompt      JUN HO    -1.00   -0.50    0.00
                                 Any-Month   JUN HO    -1.00   -0.50    0.00
 Jet fuel                        Prompt      JUN HO    10.75   11.25    0.00
                                 Any-Month   JUN HO    10.75   11.25    0.00
  MIDWEST  
 Chicago CBOB gasoline           Cycle 2     JUN RBOB  -13.00  -11.00   3.00
 Chicago ULSD                    Cycle 2     JUN HO    -12.00  -10.00   0.00
 Group Three gasoline                        JUN RBOB  -12.00  -11.50   0.50
 Group Three ULSD                            JUN HO     2.00    2.50    0.00

