US Cash Products-Harbor gasoline surges on refinery problem

* Chicago gasoline rises on regional refinery outage * Group Three ULSD lifted by Chicago demand * Gulf Coast products markets are modestly weaker NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - Gasoline prices in the New York Harbor market surged on Friday as the continued outage of a crude distillation unit at a major Northeast U.S. refinery underscored tight supplies, traders said. Earlier this week, a small fire in a CDU at Sunoco Inc.'s 335,000 barrel-per-day Philadelphia, Pennsylvania refinery shut down the unit for repairs for a few days. Gasoline prices shot up across the board, with prompt F2 RBOB done as high as 8.75 cents per gallon over the New York Mercantile Exchange's June RBOB futures contract, an increase of 2.75 cents over the prior day's settlement. Any-May F2 RBOB was called 2.00/2.50 cents over, up a quarter cent. Prompt CBOB was done at 2.50 cents over, up 2.50 cent from Thursday, as traders sought to cover shorts. "This market has always been pretty much hand-to-mouth, so when we have a problem, like Philly with crude unit down, everybody sees the impact," said a seasoned Harbor gasoline trader. Prompt M2 conventional gasoline was talked, but not traded, higher, at 5.50/5.00 cents under. Harbor distillate markets were mixed, with heating oil weakening, and ultra-low sulfur diesel and jet kerosene edging higher. Few trades were done, however, in these markets. Chicago products markets with CBOB gasoline leading with a 6.00 cent rise, after Citgo Petroleum reported problems at its refinery fueling concerns of a supply constraint, traders said. CBOB gasoline was pegged at 4.00/2.00 cents under, traders said. Chicago ULSD rose by 2.25 cents to 6.00/7.00 cents over. The tightness in the Chicago market influenced Group Three differentials, with ULSD rising by a penny to 2.50 cents over as traders from the Chicago market went south looking for barrels. In the Gulf Coast market, conventional gasoline fell by a half cent to 17.25/16.25 cents under. A new cycle of 61-grade ULSD traded a quarter cent lower at 4.25/4.75 cents over. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional Cycle 28 JUN RBOB -17.25 -16.75 0.50 gasoline 61-grade ULSD * Cycle 28 JUN HO 4.25 4.75 -0.25 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 28 JUN HO 5.50 7.00 0.25 Heating oil Cycle 28 JUN HO -1.75 -1.00 -0.25 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional Prompt JUN RBOB -5.50 -5.00 0.75 gasoline Any-Month JUN RBOB -7.00 -6.50 1.00 F2 RBOB Prompt JUN RBOB 8.50 9.00 2.75 Any-Month JUN RBOB 2.00 2.50 0.25 ULSD Prompt JUN HO 7.50 8.00 0.25 Any-Month JUN HO 7.50 8.00 0.25 Heating oil Prompt JUN HO -1.25 -0.75 -0.50 Any-Month JUN HO -1.25 -0.75 0.25 Jet fuel Prompt JUN HO 11.25 11.75 0.25 Any-Month JUN HO 11.25 11.75 0.25 MIDWEST Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 2 JUN RBOB -4.00 -2.00 6.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 2 JUN HO 7.00 9.00 3.75 Group Three gasoline JUN RBOB -12.25 -11.75 0.75 Group Three ULSD JUN HO 2.50 3.00 1.25