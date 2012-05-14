UPDATE 1-US Cash Products-NYH gasoline rallies on refinery outage

* Harbor M2 gasoline up 6.25 cents/gallon after refinery outage * Gulf Coast gasoline up 3.50 cents/gallon on pipeline scheduling * Chicago, Group Three gasoline up on regional outages NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - Gasoline in the New York Harbor market rallied on Monday, on top of its gains last week, as a crude unit remained shut at Sunoco Inc's Philadelphia refinery following a fire last week. Strong M2 conventional gasoline values in the Gulf Coast market, coupled with short-term shortages of CBOB, also boosted the values for those two grades of gasoline, traders said. Sunoco was finishing repairs on the CDU at the 335,000 barrels-per-day refinery on Monday and was expected to start introducing feed on Thursday or Friday, a source said on Monday. The CDU in the Girard Point section of the refinery was knocked offline by a fire on Wednesday. Prompt M2 conventional gasoline rose 6.25 cents a gallon on a notional basis to 0.50/1.50 cents over, while any-May M2 material jumped by 5.50 cents and was called 1.50/1.00 cents under, after having been talked closer to flat earlier in the day. Prompt CBOB gasoline gained 2.50 cents to be talked at either side of 2.50 cents over with a couple of deals done at that level, traders said, while any-May CBOB was pegged at 5.25/5.75 cents under. Prompt F2 RBOB was traded a couple of times at 7.00 cents per gallon over the New York Mercantile Exchange's June RBOB futures contract and ended the day talked at 5.50/7.00 cents over, down 2.50 cents from Friday's settlement. Any-May F2 RBOB was talked at 2.00/2.50 cents over, unchanged. In Harbor distillate trade, both ultra-low sulfur diesel and jet fuel inched up, while heating oil slid in thin trade. Prompt and any-May ULSD were called 7.75/8.25 cents over the New York Mercantile Exchange's June heating oil futures contract, while prompt and any-May jet fuel were pegged at 11.50/12.00 cents over. Both of the distillate markets were up a quarter cent on the day. Prompt heating oil fell by 0.75 cent to 2.00/1.50 cents under, while any-May heating oil was talked at either side of 1.00 cent under, unchanged. On the Gulf Coast, gasoline and jet fuel differentials surged late in the day as their latest five-day lifting cycles scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said. M2 conventional gasoline rose by 3.50 cents per gallon to 13.50 cents under June RBOB futures on the NYMEX, while A2 CBOB gained about 4.75 cents per gallon to 13.00 cents under by day's end. Jet fuel differentials also climbed 3.00 cents per gallon to 9.50 cents over June NYMEX heating oil futures. Other Gulf distillates lost ground by day's end, with ULSD down half a cent per gallon to 3.50 cents over, and heating oil down 0.75 cent per gallon at 1.50 cents under, traders said. Chicago CBOB gasoline rose 4.50 cents a gallon in afternoon trading to 1.50 cents over futures as supply shortages persisted in the market. Citgo Petroleum is undertaking major maintenance on units at its 167,000-barrels-per-day plant in Lemont, Illinois and reported a mechanical failure and a power outage at the plant last week. Group Three gasoline also rose, up 1.75 cents a gallon to 10.50/10.00 cents under futures, tracing Chicago gasoline's rally. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline * Cycle 28 JUN RBOB -13.00 -12.50 4.25 61-grade ULSD Cycle 28 JUN HO 3.50 4.00 -1.25 54-grade jet fuel * Cycle 28 JUN HO 9.00 10.00 3.25 Heating oil Cycle 29 JUN HO -1.75 -1.25 -0.75 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional gasoline Prompt JUN RBOB 0.50 1.50 6.25 Any-Month JUN RBOB -1.50 -1.00 5.50 F2 RBOB Prompt JUN RBOB 5.50 7.00 -2.50 Any-Month JUN RBOB 2.00 2.50 0.00 ULSD Prompt JUN HO 7.75 8.25 0.25 Any-Month JUN HO 7.75 8.25 0.25 Heating oil Prompt JUN HO -2.00 -1.50 -0.75 Any-Month JUN HO -1.25 -0.75 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt JUN HO 11.50 12.00 0.25 Any-Month JUN HO 11.50 12.00 0.25 MIDWEST Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 2 JUN RBOB 1.00 2.00 4.50 Chicago ULSD Cycle 2 JUN HO 8.00 9.00 0.50 Group Three gasoline JUN RBOB -10.50 -10.00 1.75 Group Three ULSD JUN HO 2.75 3.25 0.25