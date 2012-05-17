FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-US Cash Products-Gulf Coast gasoline slips on scheduling
May 17, 2012 / 8:25 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-US Cash Products-Gulf Coast gasoline slips on scheduling

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gulf M2 gasoline down 4.00 cents/gallon
    * Harbor F2 RBOB gasoline up 1.75 cents/gallon
    * Group Three gasoline at highest level since early March


    NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - Gulf Coast gasoline differentials plunged on
Thursday, more than reversing the previous session's gains as the latest
five-day lifting cycles for both M2 and A2 CBOB gasoline scheduled to move on
the Colonial Pipeline, traders said.  	
    M2 conventional gasoline fell 4.00 cents per gallon to 17.00 cents under
June RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), while A2 gasoline
fell by the same amount to 18.75 cents under, traders said.  	
    Both showed late-day gains on Wednesday on short covering and refinery
issues, one of which involved a small flash fire at Valero Energy Corp's 
142,000 barrels-per-day Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery that the company said
had no impact on production. Sentiment swiftly reversed course on Thursday. 	
    Gulf jet fuel differentials slipped by 0.75 cent per gallon to 4.75 cents
over NYMEX June heating oil futures, also on pipeline scheduling, traders said.	
    Other Gulf distillates joined the downward trend late in the day, with ULSD
and heating oil each falling a penny per gallon to 1.75 cents and 2.00 cents
under, respectively.      	
    In the New York Harbor, strong buying interest emerged for prompt F2 RBOB
gasoline, sending the cash market differential 1.75 cents per gallon higher,
traders said.	
    Prompt F2 RBOB was called 7.00/7.50 cents over the NYMEX June RBOB futures
contract.	
    "It's a classic short squeeze. Somebody needs those barrels by the 21st and
it looks like they'll have to pay up for them," said a veteran Harbor trader.	
     Any-May F2 RBOB edged up a half cent to 2.50/3.00 cents over.	
    Prompt M2 conventional gasoline headed in the opposite direction, losing a
penny on the day, called at 5.75/5.25 cents under. Any-May M2 material was
pegged at 6.75/6.25 cents under, also down a penny.	
    Diminished inventories of heating oil in the U.S. Northeast and modestly
stronger demand lifted the differential for this commodity by a quarter cent to
a slight discount to the June NYMEX heating oil futures contract, traders said.	
    In the Midwest, Group Three gasoline differentials continued to rally
supported by supply outages, up 0.75 cents a gallon by midday to 7.50/7.00 cents
under futures, the highest level since early March.	
    For more refinery news, please go to 	
 	
                                                         Latest day       
                                 Timing       NYMEX     Bid    Offer   Change
                                             Contract                  
 U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling                                
 M2 conventional gasoline        Cycle 28    JUN RBOB  -17.25  -16.75  -4.00
 61-grade ULSD *                 Cycle 28    JUN HO     1.50    2.00   -1.00
 54-grade jet fuel               Cycle 29    JUN HO     4.25    5.25   -0.75
 Heating oil                     Cycle 29    JUN HO    -2.25   -1.75   -1.00
  NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional gasoline        Prompt      JUN RBOB  -5.75   -5.25   -1.00
                                 Any-Month   JUN RBOB  -6.75   -6.25    0.00
 F2 RBOB                         Prompt      JUN RBOB   7.00    7.50    1.75
                                 Any-Month   JUN RBOB   2.50    3.00    0.50
 ULSD                            Prompt      JUN HO     6.50    7.00   -0.25
                                 Any-Month   JUN HO     6.50    7.00   -0.25
 Heating oil                     Prompt      JUN HO    -0.50    0.00    0.25
                                 Any-Month   JUN HO    -0.25    0.25    0.25
 Jet fuel                        Prompt      JUN HO    10.25   10.75   -0.50
                                 Any-Month   JUN HO    10.25   10.75   -0.50
  MIDWEST  
 Chicago CBOB gasoline           Cycle 3     JUN RBOB   0.00    1.00    1.50
 Chicago ULSD                    Cycle 3     JUN HO     2.00    3.00    1.00
 Group Three gasoline                        JUN RBOB  -7.50   -7.00    0.75
 Group Three ULSD                            JUN HO     2.00    2.50   -0.50

