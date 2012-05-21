FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-US Cash Products-Gasoline dips across US markets
May 21, 2012 / 8:25 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-US Cash Products-Gasoline dips across US markets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Harbor gasoline slips on refinery restart
    * Gulf Coast gasoline slides on refinery restart, weaker demand
    * Group Three gasoline dips tracing Gulf Coast moves


    NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - Gasoline in the New York Harbor market slid on
Monday following the weekend restart of operations at Sunoco Inc.'s 
Philadelphia refinery, traders said.	
    Prompt F2 RBOB gasoline fell a cent a gallon to 5.25/5.75 cents over the New
York Mercantile Exchange's June RBOB futures contract on strong selling
pressure.	
    Any-May F2 RBOB rose a half cent to 3.00/3.50 cents over futures, with deals
done at 3.00, 3.25 and 3.50 cents over June futures as buyers sought more
flexibility on delivery dates.	
    M2 conventional gasoline rebounded from earlier losses and managed to settle
a quarter cent lower at 6.00/5.50 cents under June futures, while any-May M2
material ended unchanged at either side of 7.00 cents under.	
    The crude unit at the Girard Point section of Sunoco Inc.'s 335,000
barrels-per-day Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, refinery was hit by a fire two weeks
ago. 	
    In Harbor distillate trading, relatively low differentials encouraged buyers
and deals were done for prompt ultra-low sulfur diesel at 5.50 and 5.75 cents
over the June NYMEX heating oil futures contract, up a half cent.	
    In the Gulf Coast, gasoline differentials extended last week's slide on
weaker demand mixed with higher expected supply after Valero Energy Corp 
said the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and alkylation units at
its 125,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Meraux, Louisiana, were being
prepared for startup. 	
     Conventional M2 gasoline slipped 2.75 cents per gallon to 20.75 cents under
June RBOB futures on the NYMEX on Monday. A2 CBOB fell 3.25 cents per gallon to
23.25 cents under.  	
    Both grades slipped about 5.00 cents per gallon Thursday and Friday last
week on pipeline scheduling as well as Valero's confirmation that the company
expected to restart the Meraux refinery units and have them operational next
month.  	
    Those units had been shut since January for an overhaul of the alky unit.
Valero had considered leaving them shut while using the larger FCC unit at its
205,000 bpd St. Charles refinery in nearby Norco, Louisiana.	
    Gulf heating oil differentials fell about 0.75 cent per gallon to 2.40 cents
under June NYMEX heating oil futures late on Monday as its latest five-day
lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline. 	
    Gulf ULSD also reversed a slight gain early in the day, finishing down by
half-a-cent per gallon at 1.75 cents over, traders said.  	
    In the Midwest, Group Three gasoline fell back a cent a gallon to 9.75/9.25
cents under June NYMEX RBOB gasoline futures following the dip in Gulf Coasts
gasoline differentials.	
    Meanwhile CBOB gasoline in Chicago traded as low as 1.00/2.00 cents over
futures, down 6.50 cents a gallon, after new supplies arrived on the West Shore
pipeline early on Monday prompting a sharp dip in generic differentials, trader
said.	
    The 650-mile pipeline system transports refined petroleum products from the
Chicago market to northern Illinois and Wisconsin. 	
  	
    For more refinery news, please go to 	
 	
                                                         Latest day       
                                 Timing       NYMEX     Bid   Offer   Change 
                                             Contract                  
 U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling                               
 M2 conventional gasoline        Cycle 28    JUN RBOB  -21.00  -20.50  -2.75
 61-grade ULSD                   Cycle 28    JUN HO     1.50    2.00   -0.50
 54-grade jet fuel               Cycle 29    JUN HO     4.50    5.50    0.00
 Heating oil *                   Cycle 30    JUN HO    -2.50   -2.00   -0.75
  NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional gasoline        Prompt      JUN RBOB  -6.00   -5.50   -0.25
                                 Any-Month   JUN RBOB  -7.25   -6.75    0.00
 F2 RBOB                         Prompt      JUN RBOB   5.25    5.75   -1.25
                                 Any-Month   JUN RBOB   3.00    3.50    0.75
 ULSD                            Prompt      JUN HO     5.25    5.75    0.25
                                 Any-Month   JUN HO     5.50    6.00    0.50
 Heating oil                     Prompt      JUN HO    -0.50    0.00   -0.25
                                 Any-Month   JUN HO    -0.25    0.25   -0.25
 Jet fuel                        Prompt      JUN HO     9.75   10.25    0.25
                                 Any-Month   JUN HO     9.75   10.25    0.25
  MIDWEST  
 Chicago CBOB gasoline           Cycle 3     JUN RBOB   1.00    2.00   -6.50
 Chicago ULSD                    Cycle 3     JUN HO     1.50    2.50   -0.50
 Group Three gasoline                        JUN RBOB  -9.75   -9.25   -1.00
 Group Three ULSD                            JUN HO     1.50    2.00    0.00

