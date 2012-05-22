FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US Cash Products-Slack demand weakens Chicago gasoline
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 22, 2012 / 6:06 PM / 5 years ago

US Cash Products-Slack demand weakens Chicago gasoline

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gulf Coast M2, A2 markets diverge
    * Large volumes of F2 RBOB trade in New York Harbor
    * Bargain buyers boost Harbor ULSD market

    NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - Chicago CBOB gasoline fell sharply on Tuesday,
down 9.00 cents a gallon, following a similar dip in Gulf Coast differentials
and weighed down by slack demand, traders said.	
    CBOB gasoline traded at 10.00/8.00 cents under the June RBOB gasoline
futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, following an earlier
bid-offer spread of 14.00/8.00 cents under, traders said.	
    Gasoline in the Group Three market fell in a similar fashion, although not
quite to the same degree, dropping by 2.00 cents to 11.75/11.25 cents under,
said traders.	
    Gulf Coast gasoline markets were mixed as M2 conventional gasoline showed
gains while A2 CBOB seesawed, traders said.	
    The last five-day lifting cycles trading against June NYMEX RBOB futures for
both grades scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline on Tuesday.  	
    M2 climbed 1.75 cents to 21.25 cents under. A2 slipped, however, by about
the same amount in early trading to 25.35 cents under as BP Plc  
said it was restarting a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit after a
five-month overhaul at its 406,570 barrel-per-day refinery in Texas City, Texas.
 	
    A2 later rebounded, ending the day at 24.50 cents under, down a penny from
Monday's settlement, traders said.  	
    Gulf jet fuel slipped 1.75 cents to 2.75/3.75 cents over June NYMEX heating
oil futures on pipeline scheduling.  	
    Large volumes of F2 RBOB traded within established ranges in the New York
Harbor gasoline market, traders said. 	
    "The market has reached an equilibrium of sorts," said a veteran trader who
was commenting on the nearly 500,000 barrels of any-May F2 RBOB done between
3.25 and 3.50 cents over.	
    Prompt F2 RBOB was done at 5.50 cents over a couple of times for smaller
volumes, traders said.	
    A single deal for prompt M2 conventional gasoline sank that market by 1.75
cents to 8.00/7.00 cents under, while any-May M2 conventional gasoline was
pegged at 9.00/8.00 cents under, down 1.50 cents.	
    Prompt low-RVP CBOB was called modestly weaker at either side of 5.00 cents
under, where a couple of deals were done.	
    In Harbor distillate trade, modest strength was seen in the market for
ultra-low sulfur diesel, as buyers came in looking for bargain barrels.	
    Prompt ULSD rose by a half cent to either side of 6.00 cents over, while
any-May barrels were up by a quarter cent.	
    Prompt and any-May jet fuel inched up by a half cent to 10.25/10.75 cents
over, with no new business done, traders said.  	
        	
    For more refinery news, please go to 	
	
                                                    Latest day              
                        Timing             NYMEX       Bid       Offer   Change
                                          Contract                       
 U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling                                     
 M2 conventional        Cycle 28          JUN RBOB    -21.50     -21.00   1.75
 gasoline *                                                              
 61-grade ULSD          Cycle 28          JUN HO       1.25       1.75   -0.25
 54-grade jet fuel *    Cycle 30          JUN HO       2.75       3.75   -1.75
 Heating oil            Cycle 31          JUL HO       -2.75     -2.25   -0.25
                                                                            
 NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional        Prompt            JUN RBOB     -8.00     -7.00   -1.75
 gasoline                                                                
                        Any-Month         JUN RBOB     -9.00     -8.00   -1.50
 F2 RBOB                Prompt            JUN RBOB     5.25       5.75    0.00
                        Any-Month         JUN RBOB     3.00       3.50    0.00
 ULSD                   Prompt            JUN HO       5.75       6.25    0.50
                        Any-Month         JUN HO       5.75       6.25    0.25
 Heating oil            Prompt            JUN HO       -0.50      0.00    0.00
                        Any-Month         JUN HO       -0.25      0.25    0.00
 Jet fuel               Prompt            JUN HO       10.25     10.75    0.50
                        Any-Month         JUN HO       10.25     10.75    0.50
                                                                            
 MIDWEST  
 Chicago CBOB gasoline  Cycle 3           JUN RBOB    -10.00     -8.00   -9.00
 Chicago ULSD           Cycle 3           JUN HO       -3.00      1.00   -3.00
 Group Three gasoline                     JUN RBOB    -11.75     -11.25  -2.00
 Group Three ULSD                         JUN HO       1.50       2.00   -0.25

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.