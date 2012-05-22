US Cash Products-Slack demand weakens Chicago gasoline

* Gulf Coast M2, A2 markets diverge * Large volumes of F2 RBOB trade in New York Harbor * Bargain buyers boost Harbor ULSD market NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - Chicago CBOB gasoline fell sharply on Tuesday, down 9.00 cents a gallon, following a similar dip in Gulf Coast differentials and weighed down by slack demand, traders said. CBOB gasoline traded at 10.00/8.00 cents under the June RBOB gasoline futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, following an earlier bid-offer spread of 14.00/8.00 cents under, traders said. Gasoline in the Group Three market fell in a similar fashion, although not quite to the same degree, dropping by 2.00 cents to 11.75/11.25 cents under, said traders. Gulf Coast gasoline markets were mixed as M2 conventional gasoline showed gains while A2 CBOB seesawed, traders said. The last five-day lifting cycles trading against June NYMEX RBOB futures for both grades scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline on Tuesday. M2 climbed 1.75 cents to 21.25 cents under. A2 slipped, however, by about the same amount in early trading to 25.35 cents under as BP Plc said it was restarting a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit after a five-month overhaul at its 406,570 barrel-per-day refinery in Texas City, Texas. A2 later rebounded, ending the day at 24.50 cents under, down a penny from Monday's settlement, traders said. Gulf jet fuel slipped 1.75 cents to 2.75/3.75 cents over June NYMEX heating oil futures on pipeline scheduling. Large volumes of F2 RBOB traded within established ranges in the New York Harbor gasoline market, traders said. "The market has reached an equilibrium of sorts," said a veteran trader who was commenting on the nearly 500,000 barrels of any-May F2 RBOB done between 3.25 and 3.50 cents over. Prompt F2 RBOB was done at 5.50 cents over a couple of times for smaller volumes, traders said. A single deal for prompt M2 conventional gasoline sank that market by 1.75 cents to 8.00/7.00 cents under, while any-May M2 conventional gasoline was pegged at 9.00/8.00 cents under, down 1.50 cents. Prompt low-RVP CBOB was called modestly weaker at either side of 5.00 cents under, where a couple of deals were done. In Harbor distillate trade, modest strength was seen in the market for ultra-low sulfur diesel, as buyers came in looking for bargain barrels. Prompt ULSD rose by a half cent to either side of 6.00 cents over, while any-May barrels were up by a quarter cent. Prompt and any-May jet fuel inched up by a half cent to 10.25/10.75 cents over, with no new business done, traders said. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional Cycle 28 JUN RBOB -21.50 -21.00 1.75 gasoline * 61-grade ULSD Cycle 28 JUN HO 1.25 1.75 -0.25 54-grade jet fuel * Cycle 30 JUN HO 2.75 3.75 -1.75 Heating oil Cycle 31 JUL HO -2.75 -2.25 -0.25 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional Prompt JUN RBOB -8.00 -7.00 -1.75 gasoline Any-Month JUN RBOB -9.00 -8.00 -1.50 F2 RBOB Prompt JUN RBOB 5.25 5.75 0.00 Any-Month JUN RBOB 3.00 3.50 0.00 ULSD Prompt JUN HO 5.75 6.25 0.50 Any-Month JUN HO 5.75 6.25 0.25 Heating oil Prompt JUN HO -0.50 0.00 0.00 Any-Month JUN HO -0.25 0.25 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt JUN HO 10.25 10.75 0.50 Any-Month JUN HO 10.25 10.75 0.50 MIDWEST Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 3 JUN RBOB -10.00 -8.00 -9.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 3 JUN HO -3.00 1.00 -3.00 Group Three gasoline JUN RBOB -11.75 -11.25 -2.00 Group Three ULSD JUN HO 1.50 2.00 -0.25