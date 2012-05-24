FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-US Cash Products- Harbor gasoline dips on excess supplies
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2012 / 8:15 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-US Cash Products- Harbor gasoline dips on excess supplies

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Harbor RBOB gasoline down 2.00 cents/gallon
    * BP FCC shutdown boosts Gulf Coast gasoline
    * Chicago diesel falls on refinery selling


    NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - Rising supplies and lackluster demand kept the
pressure on the prompt F2 RBOB market in the New York Harbor on Thursday, as the
differential fell by 2.00 cents per gallon, traders said.	
    A couple of deals were done at 3.50 cents over the New York Mercantile
Exchange's June RBOB futures contract early, before sellers lowered their offers
to 3.00 cents over. Late in the day, notional buying interest was seen at 2.50
cents over.	
     F2 RBOB gasoline for any-month delivery traded at 3.00 cents over futures a
couple of times in the morning, but deals later in the day were done at 1.75
cents over.	
    A cargo of ratable June F2 RBOB gasoline was done at 5.30 cents over July
RBOB futures early, but later saw smaller deals done at 4.00 cents over.	
    July ratable F2 RBOB gasoline was done multiple times at 3.75 cents over
August RBOB futures in the morning, yet by the afternoon, it was pegged at
either side of 3.00 cents over.	
     On the Gulf Coast, M2 gasoline differentials got a boost after BP Plc
 on Thursday shut a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its
406,570 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Texas City, Texas, for repairs. No
restart date has been set for the unit. FCC No. 3, the larger of two at the
Texas City refinery began restarting on Monday after being shut for a five-month
overhaul.  	
    Conventional M2 gasoline differentials climbed a penny per gallon to 13.00
cents under July RBOB futures on the NYMEX, traders said. A2 CBOB rose by 1.50
cents to 15.50 cents under.	
    Traders noted that some of the boost likely stemmed from buying ahead of the
long U.S. Memorial Day holiday weekend.	
    Gulf jet fuel gained 0.75 cent per gallon to 3.75/4.75 cents over NYMEX July
heating oil futures, also on pre-holiday weekend buying. Heating oil rose by the
same amount to 1.50/1.00 cents under as its latest five-day lifting cycle
scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said.	
    In the Midwest, differentials for Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel fell 1.75
cents a gallon to about 4.00 cents under the June heating oil futures contract,
as regional refineries came out with their last barrels for the month before the
switch to a new front-month contract next week.	
    Chicago ULSD differentials are now at their lowest in two weeks. 	
    Group Three gasoline gained 2.50 cents a gallon following fuel shortages of
at nearby terminals. Gasoline in that market traded at 10.00/9.00 cents under
futures, traders said.	
    For more refinery news, please go to 	
  	
                                                     Latest day       
                               Timing     NYMEX     Bid    Offer   Change
                                         Contract                  
 U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling                          
 M2 conventional gasoline    Cycle 31    JUL RBOB  -13.25  -13275  -1.00
 61-grade ULSD               Cycle 31    JUL HO     1.75    2.25    0.25
 54-grade jet fuel           Cycle 31    JUL HO     3.75    4.75    0.75 
 Heating oil *               Cycle 31    JUL HO    -1.50   -2.00    0.75
  NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional gasoline    Prompt      JUN RBOB  -8.75   -8.25    0.00
                             Any-Month   JUN RBOB  -8.75   -8.25    1.00
 F2 RBOB                     Prompt      JUN RBOB   2.50    3.00   -2.00
                             Any-Month   JUN RBOB   1.25    1.75   -1.50
 ULSD                        Prompt      JUN HO     5.75    6.25    0.50
                             Any-Month   JUN HO     5.75    6.25    0.50
 Heating oil                 Prompt      JUN HO    -0.25    0.25    0.25
                             Any-Month   JUN HO    -0.25    0.25    0.25
 Jet fuel                    Prompt      JUN HO     9.75   10.25    0.00
                             Any-Month   JUN HO     9.75   10.25    0.00
  MIDWEST  
 Chicago CBOB gasoline       Cycle 3     JUN RBOB  -3.00   -1.00   -2.00
 Chicago ULSD                Cycle 3     JUN HO    -4.50   -3.50   -1.75
 Group Three gasoline                    JUN RBOB  -10.00  -9.00    2.50
 Group Three ULSD                        JUN HO     2.25    2.75    0.50

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.