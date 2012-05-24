UPDATE 1-US Cash Products- Harbor gasoline dips on excess supplies

* Harbor RBOB gasoline down 2.00 cents/gallon * BP FCC shutdown boosts Gulf Coast gasoline * Chicago diesel falls on refinery selling NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - Rising supplies and lackluster demand kept the pressure on the prompt F2 RBOB market in the New York Harbor on Thursday, as the differential fell by 2.00 cents per gallon, traders said. A couple of deals were done at 3.50 cents over the New York Mercantile Exchange's June RBOB futures contract early, before sellers lowered their offers to 3.00 cents over. Late in the day, notional buying interest was seen at 2.50 cents over. F2 RBOB gasoline for any-month delivery traded at 3.00 cents over futures a couple of times in the morning, but deals later in the day were done at 1.75 cents over. A cargo of ratable June F2 RBOB gasoline was done at 5.30 cents over July RBOB futures early, but later saw smaller deals done at 4.00 cents over. July ratable F2 RBOB gasoline was done multiple times at 3.75 cents over August RBOB futures in the morning, yet by the afternoon, it was pegged at either side of 3.00 cents over. On the Gulf Coast, M2 gasoline differentials got a boost after BP Plc on Thursday shut a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its 406,570 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Texas City, Texas, for repairs. No restart date has been set for the unit. FCC No. 3, the larger of two at the Texas City refinery began restarting on Monday after being shut for a five-month overhaul. Conventional M2 gasoline differentials climbed a penny per gallon to 13.00 cents under July RBOB futures on the NYMEX, traders said. A2 CBOB rose by 1.50 cents to 15.50 cents under. Traders noted that some of the boost likely stemmed from buying ahead of the long U.S. Memorial Day holiday weekend. Gulf jet fuel gained 0.75 cent per gallon to 3.75/4.75 cents over NYMEX July heating oil futures, also on pre-holiday weekend buying. Heating oil rose by the same amount to 1.50/1.00 cents under as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said. In the Midwest, differentials for Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel fell 1.75 cents a gallon to about 4.00 cents under the June heating oil futures contract, as regional refineries came out with their last barrels for the month before the switch to a new front-month contract next week. Chicago ULSD differentials are now at their lowest in two weeks. Group Three gasoline gained 2.50 cents a gallon following fuel shortages of at nearby terminals. Gasoline in that market traded at 10.00/9.00 cents under futures, traders said. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 31 JUL RBOB -13.25 -13275 -1.00 61-grade ULSD Cycle 31 JUL HO 1.75 2.25 0.25 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 31 JUL HO 3.75 4.75 0.75 Heating oil * Cycle 31 JUL HO -1.50 -2.00 0.75 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional gasoline Prompt JUN RBOB -8.75 -8.25 0.00 Any-Month JUN RBOB -8.75 -8.25 1.00 F2 RBOB Prompt JUN RBOB 2.50 3.00 -2.00 Any-Month JUN RBOB 1.25 1.75 -1.50 ULSD Prompt JUN HO 5.75 6.25 0.50 Any-Month JUN HO 5.75 6.25 0.50 Heating oil Prompt JUN HO -0.25 0.25 0.25 Any-Month JUN HO -0.25 0.25 0.25 Jet fuel Prompt JUN HO 9.75 10.25 0.00 Any-Month JUN HO 9.75 10.25 0.00 MIDWEST Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 3 JUN RBOB -3.00 -1.00 -2.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 3 JUN HO -4.50 -3.50 -1.75 Group Three gasoline JUN RBOB -10.00 -9.00 2.50 Group Three ULSD JUN HO 2.25 2.75 0.50